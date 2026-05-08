What's at Stake in 49ers Rookie Minicamp This Year

For the next two days, the 49ers draft picks and their deepest class yet of undrafted free agents have an opportunity to impress at rookie minicamp. Some position groups are being counted on to deliver immediately, but most of the picks are about winning a depth spot while climbing the learning curve to have an impact in 2027.

Immediate Need

Defensive line

After only producing 20 sacks last year, the Niners added five rookies to compete for jobs. Romello Height and Gracen Halton will need to produce on day one, both in designated pass rusher roles. The team lacks an edge speed rusher outside of Height; he has the most pressure of the rookies to have an instant impact. Halton is also being counted upon, but as part of a rotation. Height is one of one.

The three UDFAs are talented. DT run stuffer James Thompson Jr. led his draft class with 36 bench reps and has quick feet. Edge Mikhail Kamara builds his game around short-area quickness and had 68 pressures and 10 sacks in 2024. Both have a legitimate chance of making the 53-man roster. Nose tackle Bryson Eason is a long shot, a 6-2/330 run defender with the quick get-off DL coach Kris Kocurek demands.

The veteran in the crosshairs is defensive tackle C.J. West. Two rookie defensive tackles will challenge for snaps, and Osa Odighizuwa steps in as a starter. West will need to make the year-two jump, or he’ll fall down the depth chart.

Wide receiver

De’Zhaun Stribling has the raised expectations of the first pick and will need to see the field in the opener for his blocking prowess. How many targets he gets will depend in part on how quickly he adds nuance to his routes, along with leveraging his power for separation and contested catches. With QB Kurtis Rourke participating in minicamp, Stribling should see plenty of opportunities on deep routes.

UDFA receivers Will Pauling and Wesley Grimes are likely candidates for the practice squad since the receiver room is full. Pauling is a 5-9/183 slot receiver with 4.46 speed and upper body strength. He had six TD catches for Notre Dame this year. Wesley Grimes is a 6-2/194 receiver; he also runs 4.46 and had 3 TDs this year. Pauling was ranked as the #49 WR by Dane Brugler going into the draft; Grimes was 85th.

The veteran under threat is Ricky Pearsall. Mike Evans will be WR1; Christian Kirk and Stribling will get long looks. Pearsall’s talent is proven, but his durability is a lingering question. In response, he may come to OTAs with a muscled-up frame.

Punter

The Niners invested time exploring the UDFA punter market and signed Jack Bouwmeester, top three in punts placed inside the 20 with an average punt of 44.5 yards. Corliss Waitman was signed in free agency; he averaged 45.5 yards per punt last year for Pittsburgh.

Depth Competition

Quarterback

Second-year vet Kurtis Rourke will join the rookies looking to show command of the offense and the arm to complete deep balls consistently. He and Adrian Martinez are in competition for the #3 QB spot.

Weapons

Controversial RB pick Kaelon Black and UDFA TE Khalil Dinkins will need to prove their receiving skills. Dinkins is a powerful lead blocker and has a chance to unseat Luke Farrell. Dinkins was a priority free agent signing for $275,000 guaranteed, showing the Niners' faith in his making the roster.

Offensive line

Carver Willis transitions for the first time from left tackle to left guard. Camp will be about acclimating to his new position more than performance. Tackle Enrique Cruz has speed; he’ll need to show power.

Back seven

LB Jaden Dugger and DB Ephesians Prysock are likely to see more snaps on special teams than the defense this year. Prysock head-to-head vs. Stribling should be a rookie camp highlight. UDFA safety Jalen Stroman is better against the run than the pass on a team needing coverage at the position.

Rookie minicamp is May 8-9. OTAs are May 27-29 and the first days of June. Mandatory minicamp will be held from June 9-10, with training camp beginning in late July.