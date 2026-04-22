What 49ers LB Fred Warner Thinks Dre Greenlaw's Most Special Trait is

No one on the San Francisco 49ers was more ecstatic about Dre Greenlaw coming back than Fred Warner.

Anyone who has watched the 49ers over the years can tell you that without Warner ever speaking on the transaction. The bond that Warner and Greenlaw have is second to none.

But Warner's happiness with Greenlaw returning is more than just having his friend back. He knows that the 49ers will improve with Greenlaw back in the fold.

Warner cited at his press conference on Monday that Greenlaw will be a great influence for the young players, but that there is another special trait of his that the 49ers' defense will benefit most from.

Greenlaw's special trait is...

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"That day when we did sign him, he faced time me, and of course I couldn't wipe the grin off my face," Warner said. "It's unbelievable having him back. Obviously, a phenomenal player, a brother of mine. A pure culture guy for our team.

"I think his ability to elevate everyone around him is what's really special about him, and I know he'll really help all of the young guys in that room. He'll help me, help the rest of our defense, and our team gets to where we wanna go."

Warner is spot on about Greenlaw's special trait. If you look back to the two games Greenlaw played in for the 49ers in 2024, their defense played like their hair was on fire.

Everyone on defense was playing off the energy that Greenlaw was exuding. That only exacerbated when Greenlaw got in on a play to lay a hit or a tackle.

January 20, 2024; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) tackles Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (31) during the first quarter in a 2024 NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

He made sure every play made, even a simple tackle, was followed with high energy. It's why the 49ers wanted Greenlaw back. They didn't have that last season with any player.

Greenlaw doesn't have to be the same productive player that he was in 2023. As long as he still has the infectious energy, it will get everyone else to play out of their minds. It sets a standard.

As I have stated in numerous articles about Greenlaw before this, he was always viewed as the "motor" of the 49ers' defense, as Charvarius Ward once told me.

Warner acknowledged it on Monday, and the 49ers essentially did as well by bringing him back. All they need is for Greenlaw's injury luck to be on his side for it to work out perfectly.

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