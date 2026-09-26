Where Does 49ers Defensive Line Stand Entering Week 3?

The San Francisco 49ers defensive line is going through a lot of changes with all of the injuries they have suffered. It is hard to keep track of who is on the team and who will be starting when the team takes on the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3. As things stand, what does the 49ers defensive line look like?

San Francisco 49ers Defensive Line Review

Interior Defensive Line

Osa Odighizuwa

Odighizuwa went from a nice addition that completed the line to the only thing that the line can depend on. The 49ers' addition this offseason has turned out to be excellent, but he is now the only trusted starter.

Gracen Halton

Halton is a fourth-round rookie and will be making his second-career start in Week 3. He is a bit undersized, and while he can rush the passer, he has issues in run defense.

Naquan Jones

The 49ers just signed Jones this week due to the injuries to CJ West and James Thompson, on top of Alfred Collins. The 49ers have not officially placed Thompson on the IR, but he will be out this week.

PS Options

Sebastian Valdez, Kevin Givens, McKinnley Jackson

One of Valdez or Givens, and potentially both, will be elevated this weekend to join the mix.

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Edge Rushers

Keion White

White went from a rotational rusher to the only legitimate option the 49ers have. Still, he has two pressures and two run stops on 62 snaps in Week 2.

Romello Height

Height had a much better performance in Week 2 than he did in his NFL debut. However, he is now dealing with a broken hand. Height could play through it, but he will be limited. That is a lot to ask for a rookie who was already struggling at times.

Khalil Kareem

Kareem has three pressures in two weeks. The edge rusher was signed at the end of training camp and played 71 snaps last year.

Ogbo Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo went from a practice squad call-up to a player who might start if Height is not healthy. The speed rusher has three pressures on 34 snaps.

PS Options

Villami Fehoko, Vincent Anthony

These two were signed in the past couple of weeks. They will have to be called up if Height is not active.

If Height is active, the 49ers can start Height and White on the edges with Halton and Odighizuwa along the interior.