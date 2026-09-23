One Glaring Issue 49ers Might Be Unable to Fix Without a Trade

Everything has gone so smoothly for the San Francisco 49ers through the first two weeks of the 2026 season.

Both of their wins have been in dominant fashion. However, there is one glaring issue for the 49ers. It’s an issue they might be unable to fix without making a trade.

One glaring issue

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Gracen Halton (93) tackles Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) in the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium.c=. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s their run defense. The 49ers haven’t been able to make a strong stand in the first half of either of their two games this year. It’s been a joke to watch.

The real weakness resides in the interior of the defensive line. I’ve noted it before in previous articles, but C.J. West is the main culprit for that weakness.

He’s unable to shed blocks or hold his ground against them. I doubt he’ll ever improve, as there have been no signs of it. That’s why the 49ers wanted him and Alfred Collins to play extensively in the preseason.

They already know those two players aren’t going to cut it, which is what led them to play rookie Gracen Halton more. He’s helped settle the interior, but he’s still got a long way to go.

Still, Halton stepping up and becoming a viable run defender isn’t enough. The 49ers need more outside of Halton and Osa Odighizuwa. Unfortunately, it’s difficult to see anyone else stepping up.

That is why the 49ers need to be scouting for defensive tackles that can boost this area via trade. Otherwise, it will be a massive liability later in the season.

The only reason it hasn’t been their undoing yet is thanks to their offense. They’ve been able to put up points and create a sizable lead.

That’s been forcing the Rams and the Dolphins to lean into the passing game more. It doesn’t make sense for them to dial up a bunch of runs and risk burning the clock when they’re trailing by a couple of scores.

For now, the 49ers’ offense has been masking their weak run defense. It’s the only way they can keep going like this. The 49ers have to put up points to avoid their run defense being exploited.

But that’s a ton of pressure to put on them. At some point, they will have a game where multiple drives end up without points. That will leave their run defense susceptible in all four quarters.

They haven’t needed to do that through the first two games of the season. Eventually, it will happen. Barring a player miraculously stepping up, they need to fix their run defense with a trade.

There isn’t a scheme adjustment that is going to significantly boost it. Their issues stem from a lack of talent, making a trade a necessary move to make.

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