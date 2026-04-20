How Trent Williams' Extension Changes the 49ers' Draft Plans

The San Francisco 49ers and Trent Williams agreed to terms on a two-year deal that will keep him on the team for the next two seasons. John Lynch was always optimistic that the deal would get done, so it is not a huge surprise, but the timing certainly helps 49ers fans understand the team's draft plans.

How Trent Williams signing extension impacts the San Francisco 49ers draft plans

Almost all experts had the 49ers taking an offensive tackle with their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft. Caleb Lomu was starting to form as a consensus pick, but Max Iheanachor was right behind him as a trendy selection. Most experts reasoned this because of the Williams contract and age. However, now that Williams is coming back for this year and the year following, it is harder to see them taking the swing.

Whoever they draft would be unlikely to play for two full seasons. Then, the 49ers would have to decide on their fifth-year option right after their third year, making it hard to know for sure what they have before they invest big money in him. It makes it a much tougher transition plan.

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More than that, this move signals everything that the team has been telling us this offseason. They are all in. They do not sign Mike Evans with the intentions of trading or moving away from Williams, and looking to the future. They want to win with Evans, Williams, Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Nick Bosa, and Fred Warner, and they are not as concerned with what happens after that.

So, the 49ers are not entering the draft thinking that these players could give them an impact in three years when the stars of the roster are moving on. They are looking for the player who can give them the impact to win a Super Bowl this year, and they can worry about a Williams replacement when he needs to be replaced.

The 49ers could go with a wide receiver, guard, edge rusher, or safety. All of those selections in round 1 could not only give them a day one impact, but they are also bets on players who can help down the road as well. They are all better fits for the 49ers than tackle.

Some analysts may start to change their tune, but do not be surprised if Lomu is not the pick and the 49ers go in a different direction.