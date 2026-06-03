How the 49ers Can Learn From the Rams Trading For Myles Garrett

An earthquake in the NFC West took place after the Los Angeles Rams acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

Every team in the division was put on notice, with the San Francisco 49ers having the honor of being the first team to greet Garrett. It's going to be tough sledding facing the Rams now.

Trading for Garrett has left numerous 49ers fans jealous and wondering why their team is asleep at the wheel. That's usually the knee-jerk reaction following a blockbuster trade like this.

The 49ers might execute a follow-up move to this trade, but it won't come close to the impact. If anything, the 49ers should be learning from the Rams' trade for Garrett.

This is what the 49ers should learn from the trade

Nov 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) reacts after a play against San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

It's that they should never be satisfied or content with what they have. The Rams had a solid defensive front with Jared Verse.

They didn't really need to go out and trade for Garrett. Of all the teams that needed Garrett, the Rams weren't in the top 3 or even the top 5. The 49ers needed him way more than they did.

But that's the issue right there for the 49ers. Acquiring elite-level talent shouldn't derive from a need. It should derive from a want, and that's exactly what the Rams did.

They wanted to make that trade knowing full well it would take their team to new heights. And with the Super Bowl back in Los Angeles, they want to be the home team in the big game again.

Now, the 49ers aren't afraid to make trades. That isn't their issue, contrary to what critics say. They may not trade at the rate that the Rams do, but they do execute them.

It's just that it only takes place when they have a need. Take the trade for Christian McCaffrey nearly four years ago as a perfect example of it.

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) rushes the ball for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The 49ers needed a running back with Elijah Mitchell injured. Deebo Samuel was also struggling mightily and couldn't replicate the "wide back" role as he did in 2021.

Samuel was the 49ers' playmaker, their ace in the hole. Once he was neutralized, the 49ers lost the driving force of their offense. That is what led them to trade for McCaffrey.

Coincidentally, the Rams were also in on him. Albeit, they also had a bit of a need at running back, but it was significantly less of one compared to the 49ers.

Countless moves that the 49ers make to bring in exceptional talent are generated by need. It's fine that they do that, but they can't pigeonhole themselves into it. They need to expand their minds.

Significant trades made can't be solely because of need. It limits them. Meanwhile, the Rams, who were fine with the defensive front they had, wanted more and aimed for Garrett.

That desire has been rewarded, and acts as a perfect lesson to the 49ers to dream big.

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