49ers Announce When They'll Wear Throwback, Alternate Uniforms

It's undeniable that the San Francisco 49ers have one of the best uniforms in the NFL, especially when it comes to their throwback uniforms.

They're simply immaculate, from their bright red jerseys with the clean white pants to the overpowered all-white uniforms. They're cheat code uniforms.

You can't say the same about their alternate "rivalry" black, red, and gold uniforms that were introduced last season. They're beyond hideous.

Nevertheless, the 49ers will have to wear them along with their illustrious throwback uniforms. It was unknown when they would don those uniforms until today, when the 49ers officially announced the games.

Throwback red uniforms in Week 10

October 19, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first time the 49ers will wear a throwback uniform will be in Week 10 against the Dallas Cowboys. While it takes a long time for them to debut their throwbacks in the season, there's no better time than against Dallas.

Their bright red against the Cowboys' blue, white, and silver makes for an amazing contrast. The only way this matchup would improve with the uniforms is if it were in primetime. The bright lights make these rich colors stand out further.

Rivalry uniform in Week 14

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The second time the 49ers will make a uniform change will be in Week 14, at home against the Los Angeles Rams, when they don their atrocious rivalry uniform.

I'm convinced that these uniforms played a role in the 49ers getting destroyed by the Seattle Seahawks last year when the NFC West was on the line. They're that ugly.

The only good thing about these uniforms is the font with the numbers and the "faithful" on the front. Otherwise, these uniforms need to be sent to the closest furnace.

All-white throwback in Week 15

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 49ers will make it back-to-back weeks wearing alternate uniforms when they rock their all-white throwbacks in Week 15 on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Wearing these uniforms in primetime on the road is perfect. What isn't perfect is that the 49ers will only rock these throwbacks once all season. It's ridiculous.

It's arguably their best uniform, yet they only get to show it off once? 49ers fans, and the NFL in general, are getting robbed of some elite work.

Throwback red uniforms in Week 17

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The fourth and final time the 49ers will wear an alternate jersey will be when they put on the throwback reds again in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This game will be in primetime, so it will make the wonderful color scheme stand out perfectly. It's also spot on that the 49ers will display these twice in 2026.

Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.