Why the 49ers Focused on Obtaining a 2027 Draft Pick

The San Francisco 49ers' 2026 Draft has officially ended.

The front office selected a wide receiver, an edge rusher, a running back, a defensive tackle, two offensive linemen, a cornerback, and a linebacker.

They added more draft picks through trades, with the key move being the acquisition of a sixth-round pick next year.

Why the 49ers’ front office targeted a 2027 Draft pick

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NBC Sports analyst Kyle Shanahan prior to the New England Patriots game against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

After the 2026 draft wrapped up, the 49ers’ front office went home with eight players, but the real story was how they worked the draft board. They didn’t force picks or panic when things got unpredictable.

Instead, they trusted their scouting, paid attention to what was happening around the league, and picked their spots carefully. That patience paid off. They traded back a few times, building up extra picks and still getting guys they really wanted.

On sealing an extra pick for next year, John Lynch shared: "Yeah, there's a lot of indications that next year's draft is going to be strong.

"I think certainly at the quarterback position which often can kind of push a lot of players back. And so, we'll see. I think there was thought early this year that that would be the case. And so, these things are kind of always fluid.

"But the opportunity to add a pick for next year presented itself at some point. It did on a couple other occasions. We took the one opportunity and that's nice to have. We're happy to have added that and just kind of made decisions as they came.

"In most instances, we were happy with the players we had, and we decided to stay and pick."

Kyle Shanahan emphasized that one of the biggest successes of the draft was avoiding the temptation to reach for players too early.

This approach allowed them to acquire extra draft capital, including a future sixth-round pick, while still landing the players they wanted.

Shanahan highlighted the balance of maximizing value, gaining additional picks, and ultimately turning six selections into eight contributors.

"I think that was one of the coolest things with this draft, just so you don't reach on somebody," he shared.

"And if you're going to take someone who your think's the best player but you don't think they're going to go until like 15 picks later, 20 picks later, it's always a huge risk because you never find out when they're going to go if you take them there.

"And so, all that stuff was really cool to get the guys that you want but also find a way to get eight players when you only had six bullets. To gain a draft pick for next year, which sometimes you trade before the trade deadline, I think we have in the last couple years. And to get these guys that we had, it was really neat."