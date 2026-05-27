Why the 49ers Gave Mac Jones a Pay Raise

Dinner is on Mac Jones.

The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a revised contract with Jones, as they will bump up his pay with a $300, 000 roster bonus, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Jones will make $3.55 million this season and has a chance to make $2.25 million more through incentives. Should he have to start some games again, he'll have a good chance to earn it.

Okay, so maybe Jones won't grab the bill for dinner with some teammates. A $300,000 pay raise isn't groundbreaking. Giving a raise to a soon-to-be free agent is also a bit odd. So, why do it?

Why the 49ers are giving a raise to Jones

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

By bumping up Jones' pay, even if it's only by a smidge, the 49ers are proving that they reward players for excellent performance. That is what Jones did last season when he covered for Brock Purdy.

The only reason the 49ers' season didn't sink was due to how well Jones was performing. He was performing so well that it made you think if the 49ers should stick with Jones the rest of the way.

That was never going to happen, and it's not so much of a slight to Purdy as it is a compliment to Jones. Look no further than his Thursday night game against the Los Angeles Rams.

He had no business looking that good while playing injured. And he continually took shots in that game. Calling Jones "tough" is an understatement. He was incredible that game and onward.

Giving him a pay raise is a good gesture. Yes, it's only $300,000, and for a quarterback, that's incredibly small. However, the 49ers didn't have to give him anything.

That is what players will take away from the 49ers' increase in Jones' pay. They will see that as genuine and having love and respect for their players.

And if you're Jones, maybe this is an act that entices you to remain with the 49ers after 2026. Think about it. The 49ers are the best organization he's been a part of in his career.

He's in an extremely comfortable situation where he knows he can perform at his best under Kyle Shanahan. It really all comes down to how badly Jones wants to be a starter again in the NFL.

If he has to start some games for Purdy and looks good again, a starting role may be calling for him. But if it isn't calling, the pay raise given to him will be one factor he looks at to remain.

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