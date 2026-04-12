NFL Expert Predicts Career Revival for 49ers QB Mac Jones

Can San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones emulate the heroics of Sam Darnold and win a Super Bowl just two seasons after playing second fiddle to Brock Purdy? Or can he win one at any point given his current situation?

Jones has been heavily linked with potential trade deals since the 49ers’ offseason began.

Hypothetical scenarios have been floated left and right, but no move has materialized so far. The 49ers appear intent on keeping him through the second year of his contract and would reportedly demand a high draft pick if they were to consider moving him.

So when his contract expires at the end of the 2026 season, the likelihood of Jones leaving will increase considerably.

Mac Jones tipped to become a starter elsewhere after 2026 NFL season

"As much as we rave about the job head coach Kyle Shanahan did to lead the injury-plagued Niners to the playoffs, we shouldn't understate how much Jones contributed to that success when Purdy went down," wrote the NFL's Jeffri Chadiha.

"The 2021 first-round pick looks much different than he did when he was playing his way out of New England. He's proving what he can do with better coaching and a better system.

"He's also following the same blueprint that helped Darnold, who spent a season in San Francisco as a backup in 2023 before moving onto Minnesota and later Seattle.

"Shanahan has a strong track record for bringing out the best in his quarterbacks. Jones should be the next journeyman to benefit from all that high-level mentoring."

Jones enters the 2026 season after producing some of the best football of his career while filling in for Purdy during the 2025 campaign. Despite playing behind an injury-riddled roster and dealing with injuries himself, he still delivered several impressive performances.

Jones started nine games and appeared in 11 overall, throwing for 2,151 yards with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also recorded a career-high passer rating of 97.4, highlighting his efficiency when given the opportunity.

Working under head coach Kyle Shanahan has also played a role in Jones’ development. Shanahan is widely respected for his offensive creativity, which has helped several passers thrive. His scheme emphasizes timing, play-action, and quick decision-making, giving quarterbacks a structure that can maximize their strengths and efficiency.

If he lands in the right organization and builds on his recent performances, a career resurgence similar to Darnold’s is certainly possible.

However, if Purdy remains fully healthy throughout the 2026 season, teams may overlook the role Jones played in keeping the 49ers in playoff contention during the 2025 campaign.