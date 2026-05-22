Why the 49ers Have Gone Under the Radar After Schedule Release

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule may be tough, but they are flying drastically under the radar.

Four difficult games against the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, a league-high 38,105 air miles traveled, road trips to face the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers, plus home matchups against the Denver Broncos and Philadelphia Eagles — plenty is working against the 49ers in 2026. I understand the concern.

But even with all of that stacked against them, the 49ers still feel like a team flying under the radar across the NFL.

Why the 49ers are already flying under the radar

Oct 26, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Although the schedule was admittedly easier, the 49ers proved in 2025 that they could stay competitive, win important games, and overcome injuries to key players on both offense and defense.

San Francisco won 12 regular-season games last year and finished just one victory away from securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The 49ers also defeated the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and NFC Championship runners-up, the Los Angeles Rams, despite dealing with injuries across the roster and relying heavily on players lower down the depth chart.

And now, they have addressed almost all of their biggest issues from last season. The 49ers needed to strengthen the wide receiver room, and that unit has undergone a complete makeover following the departure of Jauan Jennings and the eventual release of Brandon Aiyuk.

They will also have Nick Bosa and Fred Warner back healthy and ready for Week 1, while George Kittle is projected to return by then as well, although he may need a few games to regain full match sharpness.

Christian McCaffrey enters 2026 injury-free. Mykel Williams’ timeline remains somewhat uncertain, but the addition of Osa Odighizuwa gives San Francisco another durable and impactful presence on the defensive line.

The 49ers also brought back Dre Greenlaw, a move that could end up being one of the steals of the offseason if he stays healthy. Outside of standout additions on the offensive line, a position group that has faced continued neglect, San Francisco appears well-equipped for the season ahead with depth pieces.

Are the 49ers legitimate Super Bowl contenders? There is no definitive answer to that yet. But are they capable of returning to the playoffs? Absolutely.

A lot is riding on the 49ers in 2026 as the window with this current core slowly begins to close. But despite a relatively productive offseason, San Francisco already feels like a team many have prematurely written off.