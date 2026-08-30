Why the 49ers Shouldn’t Worry About Aaron Donald’s NFL Return in Week 1

Aaron Donald has officially announced that he is coming out of retirement to return to the Los Angeles Rams, which should be seen as a major concern for the league and the San Francisco 49ers.

Donald, in his heyday, was one of the best players in the league at his position, and he has given the 49ers plenty of nightmares over the years.

That said, San Francisco shouldn't be worried about their first game against the Rams this season.

Why the 49ers shouldn't be worried for Week 1

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan meets with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay following the victory at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Let’s be honest: Donald’s return is far from ideal. Los Angeles already has one of the best rosters in the league, and the thought of him lining up next to Myles Garrett is downright terrifying.

Garrett had been taking part in the preseason, albeit in a limited capacity, giving the Rams a chance to assess just how ready he was. Now that he’s officially returned, Los Angeles has little time to prepare properly for Week 1.

However, it’s fair to imagine that the 49ers’ coaching staff had been expecting a potential return all along, meaning this latest development shouldn’t come as a complete surprise.

If anything, San Francisco now has an extra bit of preparation time to account for a player they likely knew could be back.

That doesn’t even account for the fitness side of things. Donald has been away from the NFL for two years and is now 35, so what is the realistic expectation for someone who is so far removed from game action? Is he going to be at his explosive best from Week 1? Probably not.

It’s also worth remembering the Rams’ approach to their Week 1 trip. They’ll be traveling to the other side of the world to face the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, at the last possible moment.

That is a huge logistical challenge in itself, and adding a 35-year-old defensive lineman into that equation hardly guarantees that Donald will immediately look like the player he once was.

So don’t panic about Donald. Panic about Garrett and everyone else on the roster. San Francisco needs to be ready and prepared where possible, but there’s no reason to overreact to Donald’s return.

His reputation alone doesn’t mean he’s going to immediately return to being the dominant force he once was.

Be afraid in Week 14, when the Rams come to Levi’s Stadium. By then, Donald should be fully back up to speed.