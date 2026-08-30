49ers TE Jake Tonges Reflects on Going From Fringe Player to Job Security

Jake Tonges' rise from the fringes of the San Francisco 49ers' roster to potentially taking on an even bigger role in 2026 is a story that deserves far more attention.

Tonges' 2025 season saw him go from the practice squad to a reliable option at tight end, stepping up at a time when the 49ers desperately needed him following George Kittle's injury in Week 1.

He has since been rewarded with a two-year, $8 million contract extension, the biggest payday of his NFL career, presenting a strong indication that the 49ers see him as a keu part of their plans moving forward.

That should come with increased involvement in 2026. Tonges was arguably underutilized at times last season, particularly given how effective he proved to be when opportunities came his way.

On his new contract and 2026 in general, Tonges told the media: "Yeah, I mean, that’s definitely a big change from last year.

"This is really my first camp going into camp where I’m not scratching and clawing in the fourth quarter of preseason games and just trying to make those last spots on the roster.

"So, it feels good having a little bit of security. I could sign a year-long lease on a house and do stuff like that. But I’m really just trying to pick up where I left off from last year."

Oct 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) makes a catch against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's been a remarkable rise since his first-ever career reception was the game-winning touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks. Having proved it was no fluke after recording five touchdowns and 293 receiving yards, Tonges believes that confidence from the coaching staff was all the motivation he needed to step up last season.

"It gave me a ton of confidence, obviously. Even more importantly, it gave the coaches confidence that I could do it in a real game," he said.

"I feel like I’d been excelling in practice catching the ball up until that point, but there’s a whole different level of trust that happens going into a game and giving you routes where you’re the first read and stuff like that.

"I think it was important in gaining the trust of the coaches and the organization, and it really propelled me forward all through last year."

The 49ers will need to increase Tonges' involvement this year, especially with George Kittle's injury requiring careful monitoring despite being activated from the PUP list, while Luke Farrell still has question marks over his head.