49ers DC Raheem Morris Praises Brock Purdy With Fascinating Nickname

As gloomy as training camp has been with all of the injuries for the San Francisco 49ers, there have been some positives to appreciate.

One of them is probably the top positive, which is how Brock Purdy has looked. Practically every media member in attendance has cited Purdy as performing extremely well.

Even our own Grant Cohn, who is known for eyeing the numerous interceptions Purdy throws, has been singing his praises. Purdy isn't coughing it up like in previous camps.

He's been playing strong and within himself. It's caught defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' eye, which led him to praise Purdy with a fascinating nickname on Thursday.

Morris sounds off on Purdy

Aug 6, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) during training camp at SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“‘The layer king’ has some really intensive intensity, and I like that about him," said Morris. "It's really fun for me when you get a chance to get some of those call-it periods and you get a chance to go in the back with the offense and you call your play and you get a chance to just hear him operate. You're listening to him and you're able to hear him operate and you're able to hear him operate in a very pro manner. How he communicates with the coaches, how he's very up front."

It sounds like Purdy is taking a stronger command of the offense and the team in general this year. Part of that is due to his experience as he enters year five of his career.

The other part, and it's probably the main factor, is that Kyle Shanahan isn't there. Purdy wants to hold it together for Shanahan as he recovers from his car accident.

I'm sure Shanahan is noticing that since he's been out on the practice field for some time. This could be pushing Purdy, as well as being the fierce competitor he's always been.

"Today he got fired up, which was cool, which was fun, which was competitive, and I love that, Morris said. "When he does those things, it just makes the team go. I watch that team go out there and basically have a fight for an hour and a half, and then hug at the end of practice and cheer for each other. It's the weirdest thing ever. It's awesome. It was a lot of fun with that guy. He's awesome.”

Purdy will look to build upon a solid 2025 season after he returned from a turf toe injury. If training camp is any indication, he might end up having the best year of his career.

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