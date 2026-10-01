Why a Mac Jones Trade is Getting Less Likely

One of the bigger storylines entering the 2026 season was whether or not the San Francisco 49ers will trade Mac Jones. While injuries have occurred at quarterback this year, the buzz has remained quiet. As the weeks go by, it is starting to look more likely that the team will not trade Mac Jones.

San Francisco 49ers Might Not Trade Mac Jones

In his recent weekly buzz column, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler held the idea that the 49ers are not going to sell low on Jones, despite him being a free agent after the season. They will only trade him for a pick they deem worth it.

“It would take real draft capital -- perhaps a Day 2 pick -- to get in the door on Jones,” wrote Fowler. “Brock Purdy is playing at an MVP level, but he also sat out seven games last season, with Jones filling in admirably. San Francisco could be there at the end if its aging roster holds up, so it makes little sense to deal Jones right now.”

The 49ers' pursuit of a Super Bowl has them thinking that a competent backup is more valuable than a future draft pick. So, some teams are not looking their way because they know the cost is unreasonable.

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Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report has also grown skeptical that a deal will get done. Knox had to lower Jones on his trade block big board, noting that the teams expected to trade for Jones have turned to other options. Knox adds that the 49ers might be seeing other injured quarterbacks and holding onto theirs harder, rather than dangling their backup out there.

“For one, the Giants, Bears, and Commanders all appear to be in better shape at quarterback than they were a week ago,” wrote Knox. “Secondly, the 49ers have to be looking at all the quarterback injuries and thinking that keeping Jones is more important than ever.”

The Giants traded for J.J. McCarthy. He is cheaper in trade assets and has more team control. The Bears have multiple backup options with Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent. The Commanders have Marcus Mariota, who is a trusted backup.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could emerge as an option, but they are 0-3 and expected to lose with their rookie UDFA starting at quarterback this week. So, they do not have a good reason to trade for Jones.

As the weeks go on, the odds of the 49ers trading Jones will just get lower.