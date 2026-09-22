49ers Have an Easy Decision if a Team Calls for Mac Jones

The quarterback trade market may heat up soon with the Commanders losing Jayden Daniels (elbow) and the Giants losing Jaxson Dart (knee) for a significant time, if not the year.

That means the 49ers may be hearing from one of these two teams soon, since they have a viable starting quarterback in Mac Jones. The 49ers could land a nice haul, especially from the Giants.

Jameis Winston put on an awful showing against the Rams on Monday Night Football. The Giants have to explore their options, with Jones at the top of their list.

However, if the Giants or any other team calls the 49ers to see if Jones is available, they have an easy decision to make. That decision is to hang up the phone as soon as Jones is brought up.

Under no circumstances can the 49ers trade Jones now. After seeing how sweet they look through two games this season, they can't send their best insurance option packing to another team.

If Brock Purdy goes down, the 49ers will sink. They would've sunk last year if they didn't have Jones. He helped keep them afloat and their playoff hopes alive.

After seeing numerous starting quarterbacks go down early on in the season, the 49ers should take that as a sign to hold onto Jones, even if a team offers them a first-round pick.

The time to trade Jones was before or during the NFL Draft. That way, the 49ers could've spent that draft capital on a player who could've helped them this season.

But even then, trading Jones was never a sound idea to me. The 49ers benefit more from holding onto Jones this year than from having a rookie.

Imagine if the 49ers end up being the Broncos from last year. In fact, they have been in that situation before when Purdy tore his UCL in the 2023 NFC Championship Game against the Eagles.

If the 49ers had an adequate backup like Jones, they might've won that game. At least they would've kept it close versus having no shot once Purdy was out.

The calls will likely be made to the 49ers, but I sincerely doubt they will entertain them. The only trades they'll be interested in are for a defensive lineman or a receiver.

If it's not that, don't expect the 49ers to hurt their team by trading Jones.

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