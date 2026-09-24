49ers GM John Lynch Speaks Out On Mac Jones Trade Rumors

Will the San Francisco 49ers trade backup quarterback Mac Jones?

The question that never ended last season. No one came forward, and now, once again, Jones has all eyes on him again because he's without a doubt the best backup in the league.

This time around, the reasoning is that other starting quarterbacks have gone down, either for a significant period or for the entire season, putting even more attention on Jones.

General manager John Lynch spoke on Bay Area station KNBR to see whether the 49ers would entertain a trade with Jones, stating: "I'm going to leave that alone. What I will tell you is I think a lot of people see all of that and say, 'Okay, there's opportunity.' It also tells you we're very fortunate to have a guy like Brock, franchise quarterback.

"But then to have a guy like Mac, in the event, there's no more important position in football. They're all important, but I think we know, as your quarterback goes, so goes your team.

"And so, I think it's a really special situation to have Brock here, to have Mac here, and then to have a guy we're really excited about with Kurtis Rourke.

"And I think back to Bill Walsh, and maybe he was onto something when he had Joe Montana, but he also brought Steve Young in here, and had Steve Bono behind them.

Sep 20, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, it's a good position to be in a position of strength at, and it provides opportunities in a number of ways. The most important way being you're well insulated in the event something were ever to happen."

So basically, that reads to me as San Francisco’s stance remaining the same as it has been all along. The answer is no, regardless of what trade pick they would receive in return.

It’s the right move. After all, Rourke had a good preseason but is still dealing with an injury, while Jones is a reliable backup for Purdy, who, bearing in mind, last played a full season while fully fit in 2023. There’s always a chance he could be called upon.

"We're very fortunate to have Mac," Lynch added when discussing Jones' locker room impact. "The guy's so fun to watch play. He got in there the other day; you saw him with that spin move. But the energy he brings to practice every day, I actually think it brings personality out of Brock.

"I mean, that's got to be a fun room to live in, and I know that it is. There's a ton of personality, and then, also, really good players at that position, too. So, we're very happy with our group."