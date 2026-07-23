Why Marques Sigle Should Start for the 49ers Over Ji’Ayir Brown
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Training camp is rapidly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers. Soon, all of the projected position battles will begin, and starters for the season will emerge.
One position that will be fascinating to see how it plays out is safety. Malik Mustapha is automatically one starter. But it’s unclear who will tag along with him.
Ji’Ayir Brown would be the favorite since he’s been a starter every year for the 49ers, despite being a mediocre one for the most part. He will have some stiff competition from Marques Sigle.
For the 49ers’ sake, they should hope Sigle performs well in camp and the preseason to warrant a starting role. He is the better option for the 49ers than Brown this season, even if Brown looks a little better.
Sigle should be the 49ers starter
First off, I think Sigle has a great chance at winning the starting job. He’s a better run defender and is slicker in pass coverage. Now, Sigle does struggle when he’s targeted, but he’s always in a good position.
He just needs to learn how to make a play on the ball to put it all together. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris can get that out of him. There’s some sweet potential with Sigle that you can’t say about Brown.
It ultimately comes down to that. The 49ers need to see what they have in Sigle. They already know what they have in Brown, and it isn’t good at all.
Brown hasn't given the 49ers much hope since his rookie season. If he had lived up to that hope and continued to give the 49ers that, he probably would've received an extension by now.
Instead, he's entering the final year of his contract. Brown has no future with the 49ers. Of course, that could change after the season if he and the 49ers agree on a new deal.
But let's say Brown is the starter and he plays well this year. He's only going to increase his value, and since he'll be a free agent, the cost to re-sign will soar further with competing offers.
The 49ers should accept it's over with Brown and go all-in with Sigle. He is their future at the position since he's entering the second-year of his rookie deal.
It makes sense to invest in Sigle and let him get reps to develop rather than to have him waste away this season for Brown, who very likely isn't coming back after 2026.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN