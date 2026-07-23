Why Marques Sigle Should Start for the 49ers Over Ji’Ayir Brown

Training camp is rapidly approaching for the San Francisco 49ers. Soon, all of the projected position battles will begin, and starters for the season will emerge.

One position that will be fascinating to see how it plays out is safety. Malik Mustapha is automatically one starter. But it’s unclear who will tag along with him.

Ji’Ayir Brown would be the favorite since he’s been a starter every year for the 49ers, despite being a mediocre one for the most part. He will have some stiff competition from Marques Sigle.

For the 49ers’ sake, they should hope Sigle performs well in camp and the preseason to warrant a starting role. He is the better option for the 49ers than Brown this season, even if Brown looks a little better.

Sigle should be the 49ers starter

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) is unable to make a catch as San Francisco 49ers safety Marques Sigle (36) looks on during the second quarter in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First off, I think Sigle has a great chance at winning the starting job. He’s a better run defender and is slicker in pass coverage. Now, Sigle does struggle when he’s targeted, but he’s always in a good position.

He just needs to learn how to make a play on the ball to put it all together. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris can get that out of him. There’s some sweet potential with Sigle that you can’t say about Brown.

It ultimately comes down to that. The 49ers need to see what they have in Sigle. They already know what they have in Brown, and it isn’t good at all.

Brown hasn't given the 49ers much hope since his rookie season. If he had lived up to that hope and continued to give the 49ers that, he probably would've received an extension by now.

Instead, he's entering the final year of his contract. Brown has no future with the 49ers. Of course, that could change after the season if he and the 49ers agree on a new deal.

But let's say Brown is the starter and he plays well this year. He's only going to increase his value, and since he'll be a free agent, the cost to re-sign will soar further with competing offers.

The 49ers should accept it's over with Brown and go all-in with Sigle. He is their future at the position since he's entering the second-year of his rookie deal.

It makes sense to invest in Sigle and let him get reps to develop rather than to have him waste away this season for Brown, who very likely isn't coming back after 2026.

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