Every Rookie to Watch During 49ers Training Camp
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One of the most intriguing parts about training camp is seeing how the rookies perform. This is where their development and opportunities arise.
It’ll be emphasized for the San Francisco 49ers since they had a scrutinized draft. A handful of rookies will be fun to watch during training camp, while others you can hit the snooze button on. Let’s dive into which rookies to watch.
WR De’Zhaun Stribling
This is the most no-brainer rookie to follow closely in camp. Stribling was the 49ers’ first draft pick and a polarizing one at that. The first observation to note is how often he is being used in camp.
That will be a telling sign as to how the 49ers view him. It’ll especially be revealing how the dynamic works with Ricky Pearsall. Stribling won’t justify his draft spot in camp, but it is a start to foreshadow what’s to come.
DE Romello Height
It’s a little difficult to judge a pass-rushing specialist in training camp, aside from one-on-one drills. They’re not allowed to hit the quarterback, so you’ll never know how they impact a play. Still, Height can get to the quarterback quickly and show off his get-off speed.
He already garnered a positive review from defensive line coach Kris Kocurek in OTAs. Now he needs to pick up where he left off and take it further in camp. It won’t reveal much about his talent, but it will help discern a bit more.
RB Kaelon Black
Arguably, the most criticized draft pick made by the 49ers was selecting Black in the third round. He wasn’t viewed that highly, and given the 49ers’ track record of drafting running backs, it was an insane pick.
That’s what makes Black the most intriguing rookie to follow during camp. How does he look? Is he splitting reps with Jordan James? Can he provide pass-catching ability? So much will be discussed with Black to see if he can break the 49ers’ negative drafting trend.
CB Ephesians Prysock
Unofficially, the 49ers are having a cornerback competition for Renardo Green’s spot. With the way they added a few players at the position, they practically shouted out to the world that there will be one.
This gives Prysock a chance to surprise everyone and become a starter if he balls out. His physical traits make him extremely fascinating and can give the 49ers a new dynamic when they’re covering bigger receivers.
LB Jaden Dugger
Slowly but surely, I’ve been coming around on Dugger as a rookie who is more than a project. He was drafted at the behest of linebackers coach K.J. Wright, and I’m sure defensive coordinator Raheem Morris approved as well.
Because Dugger has coaches in his corner, they want him to succeed pretty badly. They believe he can be a sweet player, which means they’ll give him some adequate reps to impress them. It wouldn’t surprise me if he overtakes Nick Martin.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchezz and his YouTube channel to interact with him on the 49ers and more.
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Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN