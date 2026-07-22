Every Rookie to Watch During 49ers Training Camp

One of the most intriguing parts about training camp is seeing how the rookies perform. This is where their development and opportunities arise.

It’ll be emphasized for the San Francisco 49ers since they had a scrutinized draft. A handful of rookies will be fun to watch during training camp, while others you can hit the snooze button on. Let’s dive into which rookies to watch.

WR De’Zhaun Stribling

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'Zhaun Stribling (1) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most no-brainer rookie to follow closely in camp. Stribling was the 49ers’ first draft pick and a polarizing one at that. The first observation to note is how often he is being used in camp.

That will be a telling sign as to how the 49ers view him. It’ll especially be revealing how the dynamic works with Ricky Pearsall. Stribling won’t justify his draft spot in camp, but it is a start to foreshadow what’s to come.

DE Romello Height

Jan 1, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) carries the ball as Texas Tech Red Raiders linebacker Romello Height (9) defends during the second half of the 2025 Orange Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a little difficult to judge a pass-rushing specialist in training camp, aside from one-on-one drills. They’re not allowed to hit the quarterback, so you’ll never know how they impact a play. Still, Height can get to the quarterback quickly and show off his get-off speed.

He already garnered a positive review from defensive line coach Kris Kocurek in OTAs. Now he needs to pick up where he left off and take it further in camp. It won’t reveal much about his talent, but it will help discern a bit more.

RB Kaelon Black

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes up the field for a touchdown Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, during the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. Indiana Hoosiers defeated Alabama Crimson Tide, 38-3. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arguably, the most criticized draft pick made by the 49ers was selecting Black in the third round. He wasn’t viewed that highly, and given the 49ers’ track record of drafting running backs, it was an insane pick.

That’s what makes Black the most intriguing rookie to follow during camp. How does he look? Is he splitting reps with Jordan James? Can he provide pass-catching ability? So much will be discussed with Black to see if he can break the 49ers’ negative drafting trend.

CB Ephesians Prysock

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball under cover from Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Unofficially, the 49ers are having a cornerback competition for Renardo Green’s spot. With the way they added a few players at the position, they practically shouted out to the world that there will be one.

This gives Prysock a chance to surprise everyone and become a starter if he balls out. His physical traits make him extremely fascinating and can give the 49ers a new dynamic when they’re covering bigger receivers.

LB Jaden Dugger

Sep 13, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Marquise Davis (7) runs the ball as Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns linebacker Jaden Dugger (3) chases during the second half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Slowly but surely, I’ve been coming around on Dugger as a rookie who is more than a project. He was drafted at the behest of linebackers coach K.J. Wright, and I’m sure defensive coordinator Raheem Morris approved as well.

Because Dugger has coaches in his corner, they want him to succeed pretty badly. They believe he can be a sweet player, which means they’ll give him some adequate reps to impress them. It wouldn’t surprise me if he overtakes Nick Martin.

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