Why the Rams' Trade for Myles Garrett Is a 'Gut Punch' for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers seeing the Los Angeles Rams trade for Myles Garrett may be one of the most devastating developments of the offseason.

It has to be a brutal blow for the 49ers. Garrett was reportedly on San Francisco's radar last season, but seeing him land with a division rival only amplifies the sting.

Not only would the Rams be adding one of the best pass rushers of his generation, but they would also be strengthening an already talented roster that reached the NFC Championship Game season.

As a result, whether the 49ers want to admit it or not, the Rams have to be considered the favorites to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

49ers' coach Chris Foerster sounds off on Myles Garrett's blockbuster trade

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive line coach Chris Foerster against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“I said to Kyle [Shanahan], ‘Kind of a little gut punch at first,' ’’ Foerster said at OTAs on Tuesday. “You feel like, ‘Oh gosh, here we go.’ But then, I woke up really early this morning, earlier than usual, and came in and watched tape.

“He’s an outstanding football player and he’s going to be a challenge for us to take care of. But we had a plan last year and you’re going to do the best you can. Everybody has good players, and he’s a great player. It’s good for them and it will be a good challenge for us.”

Garrett recorded 23 quarterback sacks last season en route to securing the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award. One of those sacks was on Brock Purdy in Week 13.

Alas, the 49ers must now figure out how to contain one of the NFL's most dominant defensive players.

“It kind of came out of left field, wouldn’t you say? You remember him, but we don’t have him in the division and don’t play him all the time," added Foerster.

"He made a couple plays, but let me go back and look at the tape and see what it really was.

“He is a great player, I’m not taking anything away, he got after us, but we did have a plan and the plan was somewhat effective. So we can -- there’s a way do things. We will see how it goes.”

It's a nightmare scenario for the 49ers, especially when their offensive line is still below par. Brock Purdy needs as much protection as possible, but it's good Trent Williams is still around to soften the blow.