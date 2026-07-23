Will Brandon Aiyuk Be a Distraction During 49ers Training Camp?

Brandon Aiyuk has posted so many times on social media taking shots at the San Francisco 49ers that you’d think it's a full-time job.

You could argue that it is, since he looks closer to his NFL career being over than to it being alive. In any case, Aiyuk will be at home while the 49ers and the rest of the NFL begin training camp.

Since Aiyuk is still on the 49ers, he could prove to be a distraction. Even though he won’t be at the facility and he’s sworn never to go back, the questions that will inevitably be constantly asked will be annoying.

Expect that to happen on Day 1 of camp. There will be at least a few asked about him. And when Aiyuk eventually posts more videos taking shots at them, it’ll be asked again on other days.

Will Aiyuk be a distraction to the 49ers?

Dec 17, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks to wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Aiyuk’s posts and the questions the 49ers will be asked will be annoying. However, I don’t believe it’s a distraction. Not even close. If Aiyuk were there, then sure. He’d be a distraction.

That’s why, if he were smart, he’d show up to the 49ers facility and force them to cut him. Instead, he continues to be a troll. That’s totally fine to the 49ers. It’s no skin off their bones.

He can spam videos on social media all day. It won’t matter to them. And sure, maybe there will be a bunch of questions posed to them weekly or every other practice. But guess what?

That’s only a minute or two of their day in a press conference that they’re forced to have. And it’s not like the media who are there will bombard the players and coaches about Aiyuk beyond Day 1.

Plus, it’s a dead-end subject. How many times can anyone ask someone on the 49ers about the same old antics with Aiyuk? That would be a wasted question at that point.

You can only grab a bucket out of the well so many times before it runs out of water. After the first day of camp, there shouldn’t be any questions asked about Aiyuk. It does nothing.

All that should be asked, ideally to Kyle Shanahan, is if he actually tried to get Aiyuk to come back, which Aiyuk claims he did, what to make of his social media rampage, and what their plan is with him now.

There are probably a couple more other questions to ask along with those, but that’s the gist of it. It's questions that should be asked, but it shouldn’t go beyond the beginning of camp.

And if they do, they’re just questions that they’re all forced to field anyway. Aiyuk will not be a distraction to the 49ers during training camp

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