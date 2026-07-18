Brandon Aiyuk Accuses 49ers of Running a Smear Campaign Against Him

Training camp is a week away, and if Brandon Aiyuk wants to be on the Commanders when it starts, then he needs to get serious. And it appears that's what he's doing.

Instead of posting videos that express how upset he is, it's time for him to finally explain the breakup between him and the 49ers from his perspective and in his own words. Early Saturday morning, Aiyuk did just that.

"They was like, 'BA we're taking 30 mil out of your contract,' Aiyuk wrote on Instagram. "I was like, 'okay.' NFLPA was like, 'do you want to appeal it and try to get it back??' I was like, 'nah I'm just gone go to DC.' They was like, 'okay, we're gonna start a smear campaign to try and tarnish your NIL (name, image and likeness).' I was like, 'okay, that's gone make me sad but I'm still going to DC.' NFLPA was like, '🤐' True story!"

In retrospect, Aiyuk probably should have swallowed his pride and appealed to the NFLPA. But it seems he feels the NFLPA is biased toward the 49ers and against him.

In addition, Aiyuk should have fired his agent, Ryan Williams, much sooner. Because it doesn't seem like Williams helped Aiyuk through this process. Actually, Williams may have helped the 49ers void the guarantees, considering he also is John Lynch's agent.

First, the agent helped Aiyuk get paid and took a percentage of that deal. Then, it's possible the agent helped his other client, John Lynch, get out of Aiyuk's deal to help Lynch save face. The NFLPA needs to investigate this. Williams clearly had a conflict of interest.

Next, is it true that the 49ers have staged a smear campaign against Aiyuk? Potentially, yes. They implied that he did not rehab seriously from his knee injury and never was ready to play last season. Aiyuk said that he did rehab, just not with the team, and that he hit all the athletic markers that he needed to hit to get cleared to play, and that the team has the receipts to prove it.

So why haven't the 49ers released Aiyuk yet? Essentially, to punish him for walking away from the team last season after the trade deadline and trying to force his release so he can sign where he pleases. As a result, lots of upset 49ers fans want him to spend the rest of his career on the Reserve/Did Not Report List so he never plays again. All because he rehabbed away from the team, something other star players do every year.

It's important to note that former Titans general manager Ran Carthon, who was in the 49ers' front office from 2017 to 2022, knows Aiyuk personally and recently went on the radio to express his empathy for Aiyuk, and to urge others to show him grace. Carthon said Aiyuk is acting out of character, and there's probably context to explain his erratic behavior.

It's possible that Carthon has reached out to NFL front offices on Aiyuk's behalf to counteract the "smear campaign" against him, if that's what you want to call it, and potentially save his career. It's also possible that Adam Peters and the Washington Commanders already know the context surrounding Aiyuk and the 49ers, considering Peters was with the 49ers from 2017 to 2023.

Remember, Aiyuk is not a felon. He never has committed a violent crime. He's not Antonio Brown or Tyreek Hill. Aiyuk is a good football player in his prime. If he presents the facts of his case like a grown-up, he has a real chance to play for the Commanders this season.

Stay tuned. This story is far from over.