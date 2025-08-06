Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons Tease Idea of Rams Team-Up As Cowboys Saga Drags On
Conventional wisdom remains that Micah Parsons will sign a longterm deal with the Cowboys, one that will likely break T.J. Watt's record deal for a non-quarterback. If and when that happens, it will make the last few weeks of consternation between Parsons and Dallas's ruling Jones family seem silly.
So far, neither side has budged, however, leading Parsons to request a trade. Jerry Jones says he isn't considering moving the dynamic pass rusher, but until a deal is reached, speculation will run amok. And there will likely be some calls made by other franchises to see whether Parsons is available for the right price.
Rams general manager Les Snead has never been shy about adding a star player in pursuit of a Super Bowl, and in the event that he was able to pry Parsons out of Dallas, he might add a a second superstar to the defensive line in the process. Instagram account "Ram Blang Man" posted an edit depicting Parsons in a Los Angeles uniform on Tuesday, and drew the excited reaction of none other than retired Rams superstar Aaron Donald.
"If [Micah Parsons] go to the rams I might have to call [2Tenths Speed & Agility] and get in football shape," Donald wrote, adding a pair of laughing emojis. "wit that Dline would be unreal."
Donald is on the very short list of greatest interior defensive linemen of all time. Parsons is on a Hall of Fame track as an edge rusher. Unreal feels accurate, and Parsons seemed to agree, responding to Donald with "man!!! Dont tell me info like that!!" while tagging his agent, David Mulugheta in the comment.
This is almost certainly wishcasting on everyone's part, but if there is one executive who could make a deal like this happen, it is Snead, who is trying to add a second trophy while quarterback Matthew Stafford is still playing.
And if it draws the 34-year-old Donald back from his early retirement, that's all the more reason to give Jones a call, even if he will almost certainly shut those talks down.