Hours after Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee Show and tore into Mike McCarthy, the Steelers head coach spoke to reporters and addressed several of the allegations from his former quarterback.

The Steelers’ sudden decision to bench Rodgers for Mason Rudolph late Tuesday night quickly blew up in their face as Rodgers exposed his version of the ugly details of what’s been happening in Pittsburgh this season. Rodgers candidly told McAfee that he found about his benching from tight end Pat Freiermuth, that McCarthy once chanted “1, 2, 3, Packers” during halftime and that McCarthy still blamed Rodgers for his firing from the Packers in 2018.

When addressing the media, McCarthy made it clear that it was his decision to bench Rodgers.

"It was a process that went on throughout this week. We got to a point, we'd talked about some things, communication, things like that, and there was an ultimatum made that was clearly out of his job description. So it was my decision to bench him."

McCarthy notably didn’t deny all of Rodgers’s allegations, including the “1, 2, 3, Packers,” comment, calling the slip up an “embarrassing moment.”

“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional,” he said. “There were conversations prior to that. We work a lot of hours. Definitely a different of opinion from what I was told about the comments.”

Mike McCarthy says the “1.2,3 packers” moment was “embarrassing” and in the same question, he was asked about sleeping during meetings in the same question.



“The Philadelphia situation at halftime was very emotional. There were conversations prior to that. It was an… pic.twitter.com/c19htKcdkm — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) November 25, 2026

As for Rodgers hearing about his benching from Freiermuth, McCarthy said, “I was here. We were going through game plan meetings. I know there were continuous efforts to reach Aaron and I know there was communication with his agents. I don’t know exactly the specifics of what happened on the other side of the conversation.”

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For many, it was surprising to see McCarthy and Rodgers reunite this past spring on the Steelers. Though the two had made up in recent years, their joint time on the Packers ended in tumultuous fashion. In response to Rodgers’s assertion that McCarthy still held a grudge toward him stemming from their Packers’ break-up, McCarthy said it was “not accurate.” He added of the decision for the two of them to work together again: “We had a number of conversations early in the process of him returning. Unfortunately this is where we are today.”

Amid the allegations from Rodgers, McCarthy expressed confidence in his ability to continue to lead the Steelers. Though Pittsburgh is 6–4 in his first season at the helm so far, Rodgers’s comments elicited plenty of skepticism over whether McCarthy is right for the job.

“Yes I do,” McCarthy said when asked if the players have faith in him leading the team. “I will say I just came from a player counselor meeting. I thought it was a meeting very direct, very honest. I appreciated the opportunity to talk through numerous things that had been our mind, comments that brought discussion to the forefront. I’m proud of our leadership, I’ll say that. More importantly, I loved the urgency that everybody had coming out of that meeting.”

“We have the opportunity to learn and grow today because of some of the things that should’ve been talked about earlier,” McCarthy added. “This is a growth opportunity that I intend to take full advantage of.”

As for why McCarthy believes he’s the right person to lead the Steelers, he simply said, “I know how to win. And that’s the facts.