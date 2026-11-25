If this truly is it for Aaron Rodgers , what a run it was.

After telling reporters earlier this year that he planned to retire at the end of the 2026 season, the Steelers benched Rodgers in favor of backup Mason Rudolph heading into Week 12. And while the 42-year-old has undoubtedly struggled to begin what he’s called his final campaign—completing just 60.9% of his passes while posting a career-low passer rating—he’s also put together one of the greatest careers the NFL has ever seen.

Selected by the Packers in the first round of the 2005 draft, Rodgers spent his first three seasons backing up Brett Favre before taking over as Green Bay’s starting quarterback in ’08. Just two years later, he led the Packers to victory over the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV—the first of many milestones that have defined a sure-fire Hall of Fame career.

Rodgers is widely considered one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, particularly when it comes to efficiency. He’s led the league in touchdown-to-interception ratio six times, passer rating four times, passing touchdowns twice and completion percentage once. Rodgers is also a 10-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, a one-time second-team All-Pro and a four-time NFL MVP—the second-most in league history behind only Peyton Manning.

Mix that with 68,288 passing yards and 542 passing touchdowns—the latter ranks third in NFL history behind Tom Brady and Drew Brees—and Rodgers has firmly cemented himself among the all-time greats.

Although his playing career is technically unfinished, if this does end up being the end of the road, here’s a look at some of Rodgers’s most notable NFL records.

Aaron Rodgers’s notable NFL records

Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. | USA TODAY Sports

Career records

Best career touchdown-to-interception ratio: 4.2-1

Lowest career INT %: 1.4%

Most consecutive passes without an INT: 402

Most games with a 130-plus passer rating: 42 (tied with Drew Brees)

Most seasons with a 100-plus passer rating: 9 (tied with Drew Brees)

Most seasons with a 120-plus passer rating: 2

Most seasons with 35-plus passing TDs: 6 (tied with Tom Brady)

Most seasons with 40-plus passing TDs: 3 (tied with Tom Brady)

Fewest games to reach 300 TD passes: 144

Fewest games to reach 400 TD passes: 192

Single-season records:

Highest single-season passer rating: 122.5 (2011)

Most games with a 100-plus passer rating: 14 (2020)

Most games with a 120-plus passer rating: 10 (2020)

Lowest INT %: 0.3 (2018)

Most games with 200-plus passing yards and no INT: 11 (2014 and ’20, tied with Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Game records

Most passing touchdowns, one half: 6 (tied with Daryle Lamonica)