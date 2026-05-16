Aaron Rodgers Agrees to Re-Sign With Steelers on One-Year Deal

After months of waiting, Aaron Rodgers is finally heading back to the Steelers in 2026.

Rodgers, 42, has agreed to terms with Pittsburgh on a one-year deal, per Adam Schefter, making his return official. The signing comes after Rodgers was spotted in Pittsburgh in each of the past two weeks. He did not visit the Steelers building last weekend after it was originally reported he was expected to, and the following weekend he was seen in the city with several of his teammates. Now, he is officially joining them for another season.

Rodgers first signed with the Steelers in June of last year following 18 seasons with the Packers and two with the Jets in his future Hall of Fame career. Though he initially said he was pretty sure 2025 would be final season, he has opted to come back for another year in 2026. The Steelers said early in the offseason they thought they’d get an answer in March, but once again, had to wait until later in the spring. This time, at least, they did not have to wait until June to secure Rodgers for the following season.

During Rodgers’s first season with the Steelers, he led them to a 10–7 record and a playoff berth while starting 16 games. He completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated...

More NFL from Sports Illustrated