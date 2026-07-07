Packers LT Jordan Morgan: For No. 9 Player in 2026, It. Is. Time.

Packers On SI is counting down the Green Bay Packers’ top 25 players for the 2026 season. This series continues with our No. 9 player, Jordan Morgan.

Before the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XLV, Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach Kevin Greene pulled Clay Matthews aside and delivered a simple, powerful message.

It. Is. Time.

There was no Charles Woodson to ride to the rescue against the Steelers. It was time for Matthews, in his second season in the NFL, to step up and make a play to help the Packers win the Super Bowl. He did with his epic forced fumble.

It is time for Jordan Morgan now. He was drafted in the first round in 2024 to be the Packers’ left tackle. After watching Rasheed Walker for two seasons and seemingly playing everywhere but left tackle, Morgan will finally get his chance to make his mark at his preferred position.

Why Jordan Morgan Is So Important

Left tackle is a critically important position. Don’t take my word for it.

Of the 32 projected starting left tackles for the 2026 season, 22 were taken in the first round. Fifteen are making at least $20 million per season and 18 are marking at least $16 million per season. Many of the exceptions are, like Morgan, first-round draft picks playing under their rookie contracts.

The left tackle, of course, is the blindside protector. If he can’t win his matchup, it’s going to be a long day for the quarterback because, A, he’s going to get hit from behind and/or, B, he’s going to be a man down in the passing game because a running back or tight end has to help protect rather than go into the route.

“He’s looked good,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He’s put in the work throughout the offseason, just working out, getting that strength right. For him, I think it’ll be great to be able to get him settled in at left tackle. We know he’s bounced around – been at guard, moved around to tackle.

“For him to be able to settle in and get all these reps throughout the offseason and going into training camp at tackle, it’ll be great for him and just continue to grow and be the best player he can be. I’m excited for him.”

Jordan Morgan’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Green Bay Packers lineman Jordan Morgan (77) clears the way for running back Josh Jacobs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Morgan has followed an unusual path. While he was drafted to play left tackle, he hadn’t played a single snap at that position in a regular-season game until Week 18 of last season. Of his 934 snaps in two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s played 478 at right guard, 256 at left guard, 148 at right tackle and, finally, 51 snaps at left tackle.

Morgan was drafted to play left tackle because of his footwork and ability to stay between his man and the quarterback. That’s not the job description of a guard, which led to Morgan bouncing in and out of the lineup.

“I got in here expecting myself to play left tackle but, like I’ve said a lot of times before, I’m a team player. Wherever they needed me to be and to play, I’m going to try to do my best at it,” he said. “Playing those other positions for the first time in my life – and I’ve got to play at a professional level – when you’re not good at it, it’s hard on you mentally, obviously. And when you want to be good and you want to be a perfectionist, it’s really hard.

“So, those first two years, it was a struggle for me, for sure. But, at the end of the day, I’ve got to do it for the team, I’ve got to do it for my teammates, just try to do the best I can do.”

None of that matters now, though. Morgan is the starting left tackle. The strength of his game showed up during OTAs and minicamp. He simply was not beaten. Of course, spring football has little in common with real football, but it was an excellent sign that Morgan was able to handle the speed and moves that pass rushers have to rely on when they can’t use power.

“I probably say just my footwork, my ability to mirror,” he said of the strength of his game. “I can get out there, get in front of you, close the distance, and be able to get my hands on you. You can try to get off me but I’m good at mirroring. Once I’m in front of you, you can’t pretty much get around because I’m right there and I’m just going to mirror you.”

The weakness is the lack of experience. Morgan was docked during the predraft process for having 32 7/8-inch arms. Through two seasons, he’s still got to prove he can overcome that shortcoming and keep Jordan Love safe.

“You can definitely see J-Mo, he’s getting better every day,” left guard Aaron Banks said. “J-Mo’s a left tackle, through and through. That’s his spot. He’s the most comfortable there. He looks the most natural there.”

What Happens If Jordan Morgan Gets Hurt

Well, that’s a big question. The Packers didn’t sign a veteran tackle and they didn’t draft a tackle. Heck, they didn’t even sign an undrafted tackle.

If Morgan were to go down, the Packers have three options. One is veteran backup Darian Kinnard, but he’s more of a right tackle and guard. He did work there a little during the offseason practices. Two is moving right guard Anthony Belton to left tackle and inserting Jager Burton, Jacob Monk or Donovan Jennings at right guard. Belton played the position in college. Three is moving right tackle Zach Tom to left tackle, but right tackle is practically as important as left tackle.

Why We Ranked Jordan Morgan Here

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Jordan Morgan (77) is shown during a joint practice with the Seattle Seahawks last year. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There’s a reason why left tackles are so coveted by NFL general managers. You simply can’t have your quarterback getting clobbered from behind. Rasheed Walker was not a great left tackle but he generally was a competent one. It’s not as if coach Matt LaFleur had to create game plans based on Walker’s inability to handle his matchup.

The hope is Morgan can be at least a slight upgrade in pass protection and perhaps a big upgrade in the run game.

The Packers believe he’s ready.

“I think last year, Rasheed was out for a little while in preseason, so then we moved Jordan to left tackle and he did a great job,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said at the start of the offseason program.

“He went and played in preseason against some pretty good defensive lineman I remember from the Colts last year, and I saw him play, and I was like, yeah, he’s ready. He looked pretty good. We had to use him in other spots last year because that was what was best for the team. But, yeah, I’m excited about him this year and what he’s going to do.”

Every year, I rank every player on the Packers roster based on talent, importance, salary etc. I will again this year, too.



For now, let's cut right to the chase. Here is a quick-hitting look at the 2⃣5⃣ most important players for the 2026 season.⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 17, 2026

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