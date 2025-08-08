Anthony Richardson Discusses His Injury Status After Dislocating Pinky
Colts fans held their breath Thursday as quarterback Anthony Richardson was forced from the team's preseason opener with a dislocated pinky.
However, it seems that the third-year gunslinger will be just fine.
Richardson is day-to-day with the dislocation, he told reporters Friday morning via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The injury took place in the first quarter as Indianapolis fell to the Ravens 24–16 in exhibition play. In limited action, Richardson completed two of three pass attempts for 21 yards. Baltimore linebacker David Ojabo then sacked him, ending his evening.
The Colts inserted quarterback Daniel Jones to relieve Richardson, and he completed 10 of 21 passes for 144 yards. Ex-Duke and Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard also saw time, completing 12 of 24 passes for 92 yards and throwing a pick.
Indianapolis will return to preseason action on Aug. 16 against the Green Bay Packers, and whether Richardson returns to action with it will go a long way toward shaping the Colts' quarterback competition.