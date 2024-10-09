Antonio Pierce Offers Davante Adams Update Amid Raiders Trade Rumors
Davante Adams isn't expected to play in Sunday's Las Vegas Raiders vs. Pittsburgh Steelers matchup because of his hamstring injury, but the question of his future on the Raiders still remains.
Adams requested a trade from the Raiders last week, and coach Antonio Pierce is still staying pretty neutral regarding his receiver's situation. It sounds like the coach and Adams have talked more since last week's press conferences, though.
“Well the update [is] Davante's doing well,” Pierce said. “Hamstring is getting there, he’s getting closer and closer to getting back on the field, on the practice field. Good spirits. We talked. So, everything’s good.”
Pierce also made sure to clarify that Adams is still a member of the Raiders organization.
“He’s still a Raider,” Pierce said. “When he’s healthy and we can play him, we’ll play him. He’s just not healthy right now. He’s getting closer—that’s the good part. He’s working every day to get that hamstring right. He’s in the right headspace, mentally. Like I said, we talked recently and had a good conversation and he’s ready to play football.”
Pierce's health updates on Adams didn't provide much information regarding a potential trade, but regardless, NFL fans aren't expected to see the receiver on the field this weekend.