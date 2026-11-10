Why the Bengals Pulled the Plug on Trade for Eagles Defender Arnold Ebiketie

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is here, and it looked like we were going to have our first Tuesday trade ahead of the afternoon’s 4 p.m. ET cutoff.

Then, it was canceled.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport , the Eagles and Bengals had agreed to terms on a trade that would send edge defender Arnold Ebiketie to the Bengals in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick. The move would have marked Philadelphia’s second trade of the week, as they also sent star defensive tackle Jordan Davis to the Jaguars on Monday.

Once the dust settled, however, it was outlined by OverTheCap’s Nick Korte that since Ebikete was signed by the Eagles as a compensatory free agent this offseason, that status was set to carry over to Cincinnati. As a result, when factored into the NFL’s CFA formula, the Bengals would have had to forfeit the 2027 third-round pick they were set to gain due to Trey Hendrickson’s signing with the Ravens this offseason.

Arnold Ebiketie was signed as a compensatory free agent by the Eagles.



The Bengals lost 3 CFAs and signed 2 (Cordell Volson not qualifying), thus while they gain a 2027 6th rounder, they lose a 2027 3rd round comp pick that was via Trey Hendrickson going to Baltimore. https://t.co/DxWAA8L0KN — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) November 10, 2026

“The Bengals have now called off this trade with an eye toward keeping a future comp pick they would’ve lost with this deal,” Rapoport wrote on X. “Agreement was reached, but not official.”

Ebiketie was selected by the Falcons in the second round of the 2022 draft and spent his first four seasons in Atlanta before signing with the Eagles this offseason on a one-year contract. Strapped with an expiring deal, the plan was for him to head to the Bengals for the rest of the 2026 season, joining a Cincinnati team that had won four consecutive games after a 2–2 start and is currently in the No. 6 spot in the AFC playoff picture .

We originally graded this deal as “C” for the Bengals and an “A-” for the Eagles. Given the compensatory formula, it was difficult to justify Cincinnati relinquishing both a sixth-rounder and a potential top-100 compensatory pick in exchange for what would have ultimately been a depth defender. The Eagles, meanwhile, were set to add to their slew of picks over the next two drafts—which include four first-rounders thanks to Monday’s Davis deal and June’s A.J. Brown trade.

It no longer matters, though, as Ebiketie is still in Philadelphia and will, in all likelihood, remain there through Tuesday’s deadline thanks to the compensatory designation that he carries.