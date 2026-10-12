2026 NFL Trade Deadline: Tracking Every Big Move Across the League

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is still nearly a month away, but teams are getting a head start on moves before the Nov. 10 deadline hits.

In recent years, the trade deadline has become more active. That’s already true this season: The Giants acquired J.J. McCarthy, and the Steelers dealt Joey Porter Jr. to the Cowboys before the calendar flipped to October.

As the deadline approaches, here’s a tracker of the biggest trades.

Cardinals deal Marvin Harrison Jr. to Texans

Marvin Harrison Jr. was dealt to the Texans. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cardinals get: 2027 second-round pick, 2027 sixth-round pick

Texans get: WR Marvin Harrison Jr., 2027 seventh-round pick

Analysis: Marvin Harrison Jr. trade grades

After it was reported on Saturday that the Cardinals would make receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. inactive for Sunday’s Week 5 game against the Lions and trade him, they made the move with the Texans official on Sunday. The move comes after the Texans picked up their first win of the season, giving them extra receiver help as they look to rebound from an 0–4 start. The Cardinals moved Harrison after they were unable to make him a consistent part of their offense. He has only five receptions for 85 yards and a touchdown on the season. Harrison will reunite with former Ohio State teammate C.J. Stroud in Houston.

Ravens acquire IOL Cam Jurgens from Eagles

Cam Jurgens was traded to Baltimore in October. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ravens get: Cam Jurgens, 2027 seventh-round pick

Eagles get: 2027 fifth-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Analysis: The Eagles’ Cam Jurgens Trade Could Be a Soft Tank or Just Typical Howie Roseman 3-D Chess

The Eagles traded Cam Jurgens to the Ravens , who needed a center amid several injuries at the position and after losing Tyler Linderbaum in free agency. Jurgens struggled after the Eagles moved him to guard because of an injury to Landon Dickerson, and the Ravens offered a price that Philadelphia simply couldn’t turn down. The Eagles also felt comfortable making the move because they believed in some of their younger offensive linemen , including Willie Lampkin, who took over for Jurgens at guard.

Steelers deal CB Joey Porter Jr. to Cowboys after failed contract negotiations

Joey Porter Jr. was the latest Steeler to be traded to the Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steelers get: 2027 sixth-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Cowboys get: Joey Porter Jr.

Analysis: Joey Porter Jr. trade grades

As the Steelers struggled to agree to a contract extension with cornerback Joey Porter Jr., they opted to trade him on Sept. 30 to the Cowboys. Per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer , Porter wanted to clear $30 million per year in salary, while the Steelers were not willing to go past the high $20s in new money. Porter missed the first three games of the season with a back ailment and when he pulled himself out of practice after telling coaches his back was acting up, the Steelers shopped him again. The Cowboys desperately needed help at corner, ranking last in the league in EPA per pass allowed (0.36), so they opted to deal for Porter.

Vikings trade QB J.J. McCarthy to Giants

J.J. McCarthy was traded to the Giants this seasn. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vikings get: 2027 fifth-round pick

Giants get: J.J. McCarthy

Analysis: The Giants’ Trade for J.J. McCarthy Is a Galaxy Brain Move That Goes Too Far

After falling to third on the quarterback depth chart, J.J. McCarthy was traded to the Giants for a fifth-round pick on Sept. 28. McCarthy competed for the starting job during the offseason with Kyler Murray, but lost the job and also lost the backup position to Carson Wentz. The Giants needed another backup quarterback after Jaxson Dart sustained a season-ending injury in Week 2, so the Vikings officially chose to move on from the No. 10 pick in the 2024 draft, ending McCarthy’s brief but tumultuous era in Minnesota .