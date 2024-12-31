SI

Baker Mayfield Surprised Buccaneers O-Line With a Sweet Treat

It was a fitting gift from Baker.

Madison Williams

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after a game.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after a game. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield surprised his offensive linemen with quite the delicious gift this week.

Mayfield had personalized sugar cookies made with their jersey numbers and names on it. He also gave them a huge glass of whole milk, which really surprised a lot of the players. In a funny moment, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs even asked if the milk was "900 calories."

The players indulged in the cookies and the milk in the locker room. Of course, the players had to dip the cookies in the milk glasses. They really seemed to enjoy the cookies and couldn't stop thanking Mayfield for the sweet gift.

The Buccaneers' social media account made a pun regarding the situation, saying that "They call him Baker for a reason."

It's a tradition for NFL quarterbacks to purchase holiday gifts for their offensive linemen, each of whom help guard their quarterback throughout the season. Jalen Hurts gifted his with golf carts, while Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also gifted their offensive lineman pretty sweet gifts.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL