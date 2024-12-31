Baker Mayfield Surprised Buccaneers O-Line With a Sweet Treat
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield surprised his offensive linemen with quite the delicious gift this week.
Mayfield had personalized sugar cookies made with their jersey numbers and names on it. He also gave them a huge glass of whole milk, which really surprised a lot of the players. In a funny moment, offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs even asked if the milk was "900 calories."
The players indulged in the cookies and the milk in the locker room. Of course, the players had to dip the cookies in the milk glasses. They really seemed to enjoy the cookies and couldn't stop thanking Mayfield for the sweet gift.
The Buccaneers' social media account made a pun regarding the situation, saying that "They call him Baker for a reason."
It's a tradition for NFL quarterbacks to purchase holiday gifts for their offensive linemen, each of whom help guard their quarterback throughout the season. Jalen Hurts gifted his with golf carts, while Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson also gifted their offensive lineman pretty sweet gifts.