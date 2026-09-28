Bears vs. Eagles: Three Bold Predictions As Case Keenum Suits Up for Chicago

Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season will come to a close on Monday night in Chicago as the Bears are set to welcome the Eagles to Soldier Field for a prime-time matchup on ESPN.

The Eagles enter this one 2–0 after notching wins over the Commanders and Titans to begin the campaign. New offensive coordinator Sean Mannion has the Philadelphia offense in a good spot—averaging 329.5 yards and 24 points per game—while Vic Fangio’s defense is allowing just 166 passing yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL, and 4.97 yards per play, the ninth-fewest in the league.

The Bears, meanwhile, have had quite a week at the quarterback position. After starter Caleb Williams left last weekend’s loss to the Vikings with a hamstring injury, backup Tyson Bagent took over in his absence—but sustained a concussion, forcing him to miss a majority of practice this week. As a result, it will be Case Keenum under center for Chicago on Monday night. The 38-year-old has started 66 games over his 14-plus-year career, but hasn’t seen the field since 2023.

Here are three bold predictions for Bears vs. Eagles.

Case Keenum will complete 70% of his passes and play turnover-free football

Case Keenum will reportedly start for the Bears on Monday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Keenum is the Bears’ third option at quarterback for a reason, he’s also a wily veteran with plenty of NFL experience under his belt. The journeyman is now on his eighth team following stints with the Texans, Rams, Vikings, Broncos, Commanders, Browns and Bills, meaning he’s had to learn plenty of offenses and work with a variety of different play-callers throughout his career. On Monday, it’ll be Ben Johnson in his ear, and Keenum offered a glowing review of the Bears’ coach this week.

“He’s gonna go down as probably the best play-caller, play designer, coach—all of the above—when it’s all said and done,” said Keenum , who also shared that he was set to retire two years ago before Johnson called him up to join the Bears. “Some of the stuff that man does is unbelievable. And the way he sees the game, the way he’s able to prepare guys, the way he leads, I am the biggest Ben Johnson fan.”

Johnson will likely keep the game plan simple for Chicago this weekend to make life easy on the quarterback. As such, I’m predicting that Keenum will play efficient football, completing at least 70% of his passes while not turning the ball over.

Dontayvion Wicks will notch the first 100-plus-yard game of his career

Dontayvion Wicks has yet to notch a 100-plus-yard game in his career. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles’ wide receiver room went through quite the makeover this offseason. While waiting to inevitably send A.J. Brown to the Patriots , Philadelphia beefed up the pass-catching crew alongside DeVonta Smith by signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency, trading for Dontayvion Wicks from the Packers and selecting Makai Lemon out of USC in the first round of the draft.

So far, Wicks has made the biggest impact of the newcomers. Through two games, the 25-year-old has caught seven passes for 147 yards—good for a team-high 21 yards per reception—including a 64-yard grab and a touchdown in Philadelphia’s win over the Commanders in Week 1. He should only continue to put up big numbers as he builds chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Wicks wasn’t able to log a 100-plus-yard game during his four years in a crowded Green Bay wide receiver room. But with his increased role in Philadelphia, I’m predicting he’ll finally hit that milestone on Sunday against the Bears.

&lt;section data-block=&#34;SingleChoice&#34;&gt;&lt;h2&gt;Who will win Monday night&amp;#039;s game?&lt;/h2&gt;&lt;p&gt;&amp;lt;p&amp;gt;&amp;lt;span style=&amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;quot;&amp;gt;Make your pick and continue to the final results page to see how your answer compares&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;lt;span style=&amp;quot;font-size: 12px;&amp;quot;&amp;gt; ➡️&amp;lt;/span&amp;gt;&amp;lt;/p&amp;gt;&lt;/p&gt;&lt;ul&gt;&lt;li&gt;Bears&lt;/li&gt;&lt;li&gt;Eagles&lt;/li&gt;&lt;/ul&gt;&lt;/section&gt;

While further proving Ben Johnson’s offensive prowess, the Bears will come up just short against the Eagles

Ben Johnson and the Bears will be without quarterback Caleb Williams on Monday night. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As evidenced by the Jayden Daniels–less Commanders’ win over the Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, the NFL is truly a week-to-week league. Any team can win any matchup—no matter the circumstances.

Still, it’s hard to pick against the Eagles in this one. They’re 2–0 and have been one of the more complete teams through the season’s first two weeks, while the Bears are dealing with injuries at the sport’s most important position—and come into Monday night off a performance in which they scored just three points against the Vikings.

That said, I do think Ben Johnson and the Bears will be able to weather the storm on offense without Williams and Bagent and put together a respectable performance. Chicago will move the football and score some points, but in the end, I’m predicting that the Eagles will win this one, 24–21, and remain undefeated on the season.