NFL Week 3 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Rams Face Broncos In Potential Super Bowl Preview
It’s Week 3! The second week of the season upended our initial expectations for the year as we saw three young quarterbacks exit with injuries, five upset victories and several contenders fall to 0–2. Now, we turn our attention to the Week 3 slate of 16 games.
The week kicks off with the first of three consecutive Falcons games in prime time. Fortunately, Atlanta gets its quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. back to start. Unfortunately, none of our writers and editors believe the Falcons will take down the Packers. The Vikings will also get their quarterback, Kyler Murray, back, while the Bears, Commanders and Giants adjust to life without their starters.
While our panelists do not hold high hopes for the Falcons, more than half believe the Titans and Texans will secure their first wins of the season. Half our panel also predicted the Buccaneers would earn their first victory over the Vikings. Plus, we’ll see the Rams in prime time for the third consecutive week as they take on another preseason Super Bowl darling in the Broncos. The game is in Denver, but the majority of our panel sees Los Angeles coming away with the win.
Here’s who we have making picks this season:
Albert Breer, senior writer
Eva Geitheim, news writer
Mitch Goldich, senior editor
Mike Kadlick, senior news writer
Gilberto Manzano, staff writer
Conor Orr, senior writer
John Pluym, managing editor
Matt Verderame, staff writer
All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.
Falcons at Packers
- Albert Breer: Packers
- Eva Geitheim: Packers
- Mitch Goldich: Packers
- Mike Kadlick: Packers
- Gilberto Manzano: Packers
- Conor Orr: Packers
- John Pluym: Packers
- Matt Verderame: Packers
Chargers at Bills
- Albert Breer: Bills
- Eva Geitheim: Bills
- Mitch Goldich: Bills
- Mike Kadlick: Bills
- Gilberto Manzano: Bills
- Conor Orr: Bills
- John Pluym: Bills
- Matt Verderame: Bills
Panthers at Browns
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Eva Geitheim: Panthers
- Mitch Goldich: Panthers
- Mike Kadlick: Browns
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Conor Orr: Panthers
- John Pluym: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
Jets at Lions
- Albert Breer: Lions
- Eva Geitheim: Lions
- Mitch Goldich: Lions
- Mike Kadlick: Lions
- Gilberto Manzano: Jets
- Conor Orr: Lions
- John Pluym: Lions
- Matt Verderame: Lions
Texans at Colts
- Albert Breer: Texans
- Eva Geitheim: Texans
- Mitch Goldich: Texans
- Mike Kadlick: Texans
- Gilberto Manzano: Texans
- Conor Orr: Colts
- John Pluym: Texans
- Matt Verderame: Texans
Chiefs at Dolphins
- Albert Breer: Chiefs
- Eva Geitheim: Chiefs
- Mitch Goldich: Chiefs
- Mike Kadlick: Chiefs
- Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs
- Conor Orr: Chiefs
- John Pluym: Chiefs
- Matt Verderame: Chiefs
Titans at Giants
- Albert Breer: Titans
- Eva Geitheim: Titans
- Mitch Goldich: Titans
- Mike Kadlick: Titans
- Gilberto Manzano: Giants
- Conor Orr: Giants
- John Pluym: Titans
- Matt Verderame: Giants
Bengals at Steelers
- Albert Breer: Bengals
- Eva Geitheim: Bengals
- Mitch Goldich: Bengals
- Mike Kadlick: Bengals
- Gilberto Manzano: Bengals
- Conor Orr: Bengals
- John Pluym: Bengals
- Matt Verderame: Bengals
Seahawks at Commanders
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Seahawks
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks
Patriots at Jaguars
- Albert Breer: Jaguars
- Eva Geitheim: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Mike Kadlick: Patriots
- Gilberto Manzano: Patriots
- Conor Orr: Jaguars
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Matt Verderame: Jaguars
Cardinals at 49ers
- Albert Breer: 49ers
- Eva Geitheim: 49ers
- Mitch Goldich: 49ers
- Mike Kadlick: 49ers
- Gilberto Manzano: 49ers
- Conor Orr: 49ers
- John Pluym: 49ers
- Matt Verderame: 49ers
Vikings at Buccaneers
- Albert Breer: Buccaneers
- Eva Geitheim: Vikings
- Mitch Goldich: Vikings
- Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers
- Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers
- Conor Orr: Vikings
- John Pluym: Vikings
- Matt Verderame: Buccaneers
Ravens vs. Cowboys
- Albert Breer: Ravens
- Eva Geitheim: Ravens
- Mitch Goldich: Cowboys
- Mike Kadlick: Ravens
- Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys
- Conor Orr: Ravens
- John Pluym: Ravens
- Matt Verderame: Ravens
Raiders at Saints
- Albert Breer: Saints
- Eva Geitheim: Saints
- Mitch Goldich: Saints
- Mike Kadlick: Saints
- Gilberto Manzano: Saints
- Conor Orr: Raiders
- John Pluym: Saints
- Matt Verderame: Saints
Rams at Broncos
- Albert Breer: Rams
- Eva Geitheim: Rams
- Mitch Goldich: Rams
- Mike Kadlick: Rams
- Gilberto Manzano: Rams
- Conor Orr: Broncos
- John Pluym: Broncos
- Matt Verderame: Rams
Eagles at Bears
- Albert Breer: Eagles
- Eva Geitheim: Eagles
- Mitch Goldich: Eagles
- Mike Kadlick: Eagles
- Gilberto Manzano: Eagles
- Conor Orr: Eagles
- John Pluym: Eagles
- Matt Verderame: Eagles
Falcons at Packers
- Albert Breer: Seahawks
- Eva Geitheim: Seahawks
- Mitch Goldich: Seahawks
- Mike Kadlick: Seahawks
- Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks
- Conor Orr: Patriots
- John Pluym: Seahawks
- Matt Verderame: Seahawks