NFL Week 3 Picks From the MMQB Staff: Rams Face Broncos In Potential Super Bowl Preview

It’s Week 3! The second week of the season upended our initial expectations for the year as we saw three young quarterbacks exit with injuries , five upset victories and several contenders fall to 0–2. Now, we turn our attention to the Week 3 slate of 16 games.

The week kicks off with the first of three consecutive Falcons games in prime time. Fortunately, Atlanta gets its quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. back to start. Unfortunately, none of our writers and editors believe the Falcons will take down the Packers. The Vikings will also get their quarterback, Kyler Murray, back, while the Bears , Commanders and Giants adjust to life without their starters .

While our panelists do not hold high hopes for the Falcons, more than half believe the Titans and Texans will secure their first wins of the season. Half our panel also predicted the Buccaneers would earn their first victory over the Vikings. Plus, we’ll see the Rams in prime time for the third consecutive week as they take on another preseason Super Bowl darling in the Broncos. The game is in Denver, but the majority of our panel sees Los Angeles coming away with the win.

Here’s who we have making picks this season:

Albert Breer , senior writer

Eva Geitheim , news writer

Mitch Goldich , senior editor

Mike Kadlick , senior news writer

Gilberto Manzano , staff writer

Conor Orr , senior writer

John Pluym , managing editor

Matt Verderame , staff writer

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All picks are straight up. Visit SI Betting for picks against the spread and much more gambling content.

Falcons at Packers

Albert Breer: Packers

Eva Geitheim: Packers

Mitch Goldich: Packers

Mike Kadlick: Packers

Gilberto Manzano: Packers

Conor Orr: Packers

John Pluym: Packers

Matt Verderame: Packers

Chargers at Bills

Albert Breer: Bills

Eva Geitheim: Bills

Mitch Goldich: Bills

Mike Kadlick: Bills

Gilberto Manzano: Bills

Conor Orr: Bills

John Pluym: Bills

Matt Verderame: Bills

Panthers at Browns

Albert Breer: Panthers

Eva Geitheim: Panthers

Mitch Goldich: Panthers

Mike Kadlick: Browns

Gilberto Manzano: Panthers

Conor Orr: Panthers

John Pluym: Panthers

Matt Verderame: Panthers

Jets at Lions

Albert Breer: Lions

Eva Geitheim: Lions

Mitch Goldich: Lions

Mike Kadlick: Lions

Gilberto Manzano: Jets

Conor Orr: Lions

John Pluym: Lions

Matt Verderame: Lions

Texans at Colts

Albert Breer: Texans

Eva Geitheim: Texans

Mitch Goldich: Texans

Mike Kadlick: Texans

Gilberto Manzano: Texans

Conor Orr: Colts

John Pluym: Texans

Matt Verderame: Texans

Chiefs at Dolphins

Albert Breer: Chiefs

Eva Geitheim: Chiefs

Mitch Goldich: Chiefs

Mike Kadlick: Chiefs

Gilberto Manzano: Chiefs

Conor Orr: Chiefs

John Pluym: Chiefs

Matt Verderame: Chiefs

Titans at Giants

Albert Breer: Titans

Eva Geitheim: Titans

Mitch Goldich: Titans

Mike Kadlick: Titans

Gilberto Manzano: Giants

Conor Orr: Giants

John Pluym: Titans

Matt Verderame: Giants

Bengals at Steelers

Albert Breer: Bengals

Eva Geitheim: Bengals

Mitch Goldich: Bengals

Mike Kadlick: Bengals

Gilberto Manzano: Bengals

Conor Orr: Bengals

John Pluym: Bengals

Matt Verderame: Bengals

Seahawks at Commanders

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Seahawks

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks

Patriots at Jaguars

Albert Breer: Jaguars

Eva Geitheim: Jaguars

Mitch Goldich: Jaguars

Mike Kadlick: Patriots

Gilberto Manzano: Patriots

Conor Orr: Jaguars

John Pluym: Jaguars

Matt Verderame: Jaguars

Cardinals at 49ers

Albert Breer: 49ers

Eva Geitheim: 49ers

Mitch Goldich: 49ers

Mike Kadlick: 49ers

Gilberto Manzano: 49ers

Conor Orr: 49ers

John Pluym: 49ers

Matt Verderame: 49ers

Vikings at Buccaneers

Albert Breer: Buccaneers

Eva Geitheim: Vikings

Mitch Goldich: Vikings

Mike Kadlick: Buccaneers

Gilberto Manzano: Buccaneers

Conor Orr: Vikings

John Pluym: Vikings

Matt Verderame: Buccaneers

Ravens vs. Cowboys

Albert Breer: Ravens

Eva Geitheim: Ravens

Mitch Goldich: Cowboys

Mike Kadlick: Ravens

Gilberto Manzano: Cowboys

Conor Orr: Ravens

John Pluym: Ravens

Matt Verderame: Ravens

Raiders at Saints

Albert Breer: Saints

Eva Geitheim: Saints

Mitch Goldich: Saints

Mike Kadlick: Saints

Gilberto Manzano: Saints

Conor Orr: Raiders

John Pluym: Saints

Matt Verderame: Saints

Rams at Broncos

Albert Breer: Rams

Eva Geitheim: Rams

Mitch Goldich: Rams

Mike Kadlick: Rams

Gilberto Manzano: Rams

Conor Orr: Broncos

John Pluym: Broncos

Matt Verderame: Rams

Eagles at Bears

Albert Breer: Eagles

Eva Geitheim: Eagles

Mitch Goldich: Eagles

Mike Kadlick: Eagles

Gilberto Manzano: Eagles

Conor Orr: Eagles

John Pluym: Eagles

Matt Verderame: Eagles

Falcons at Packers

Albert Breer: Seahawks

Eva Geitheim: Seahawks

Mitch Goldich: Seahawks

Mike Kadlick: Seahawks

Gilberto Manzano: Seahawks

Conor Orr: Patriots

John Pluym: Seahawks

Matt Verderame: Seahawks