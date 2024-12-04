49ers Who Should Worry Bears Most in Thomas Brown's Debut
At least the first task before Thomas Brown's Bears team is more of a physical test than mental.
The Bears coach was with Los Angeles Rams coaching staff four years, facing the San Francisco 49ers and coach Kyle Shanahan two times a season so no one should be fooled.
The Bears come from the Sean McVay offense, a derivative in many ways of the Mike Shanahan offense that started it all.
"I say this initially, always believe it and stand by it: Football's a violent game and rewards those that'll play the game violently," Brown said. "Physical at every position is going to be our mentality.
"It starts this week against San Francisco who have kind of prided themselves and built a great job throughout the years of building a roster that kind of fits that mold of being aggressive at all phases of an attacking mentality."
Although the 49ers have slid into the NFC West basement at 5-7 due largely to injuries and an aging roster, they have been held to less than 100 yards rushing only twice and rank seventh in rushing, sixth in yards per attempt (4.9). They're going against a Bears defense with a major weakness against the run, ranking 23rd overall and 29th in yards per rush allowed (4.9).
The Bears are going to need to pull it together on the defensive side as much as the offensive side to go to Santa Clara and come away with their first road win since Nov. 27, 2023.
Here's who they need to worry about most this week.
TE George Kittle
It might be hard to believe considering San Francisco's record but Kittle in many ways is having his best season. His passer rating when targeted of 136.9 is the best of his career. His 82% catch/targets ratio is the best he's had. Pro Football Focus grades him the highest of any 49ers player. His overall numbers won't reach what he's done because he missed two games due to injury but Bears linebackers and safeties will need to be prepared for a physical and skillful presence at tight end. It's a position they've struggled to defend, as T.J. Hockenson, Sam LaPorta, Zach Ertz, Evan Engram, Austin Hooper, Trey McBride and a long list of tight ends have hurt them at various points.
WR Jauan Jennings
The third receiver in other years for the 49ers, they've had to count on him as No. 1 this year with Brandon Aiyuk's season-ending injury and a down year for Deebo Samuel. The 6-foot-3, 212-pound receiver has stepped up for 50 catches and 684 yards (13.7 yards per catch) and four TDs, with a 121.4 passer rating when targeted. He has 34 first-down catches so there's little doubt where Brock Purdy will look when he needs to convert.
BEARS AND 49ERS TV, RADIO AND BETTING TRENDS
BEARS ADD FAMILIAR FACE FROM TRAINING CAMP TO PRACTICE SQUAD
POWER RANKINGS SAY BEARS CAN BENEFIT FROM CHANGE
THE HAND THOMAS BROWN MUST PLAY IN HIS DEBUT
G Dominick Puni
At 6-foot-5, 313 pounds, Puni hasn't played like the sixth-best guard drafted this year. He has allowed one sack, 20 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. The third-round pick from Kansas has fit in as a mobile blocker in the running game and grades as the eighth best guard in the league according to PFF. He has been battling through a shoulder injury but didn't allow a sack until facing Green Bay two weeks ago.
WR Deebo Samuel
While Samuel's overall numbers have been down, he remains a huge threat as both a receiver and return man, not to mention lining up in the backfield -- although he has done this sparingly compared to other seasons. Samuel has 38 catches for 531 yards (14.0 ypc) and one TD. He has 21 first-down catches and when he has run he has averaged only 2.9 yards an attempt with 79 yards on 29 carries. Still, he's strong and explosive and injurie have entered into how they've used him.
QB Brock Purdy
While his completion percentage has been down (65.7) over his first two season, it's still relatively high. Under more pressure to bring a team back this year than in the past, he has 13 TD passes and eight interceptions and has battled a shoulder injury that cost him a start. His 94.8 passer rating reflects his problems this year after he was at 107.3 and 113.0 in his first two seasons.
LB Fred Warner
Graded second among all linebackers by PFF, he's held together the 49ers defense while they've taken a beating at times physically. PFF has him No. 2 in the league covering the pass and he'll challenge Cole Kmet and D'Andre Swift if they venture into his area in the passing game. Considering Caleb Williams' greatest strength has been throwing between the hash marks -- a 134.0 passer rating, fourth overall according to The 33rd Team -- Warner can be a real Bears problem in the middle of the field.
Edge Nick Bosa
He might not even face them. Bosa remains their dominant defensive figure and has eight sacks to go with a whopping 52 pressures, but injuries this season have taken a toll. It would appear, if he plays, he'd be going against backup tackle Larry Borom, too.
CB Renardo Green
The 6-foot, 185-pound second-round rookie from Florida State has stepped up right away with a passer rating against of 95.1, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. He has allowed two TDs and has been a sure tackler with just two tackles missed. The 49ers have needed better cornerback play and Green is a factor to help stabilize this position going forward.
Twitter: BearsOnSI