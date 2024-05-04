Bear Digest

Caleb Williams' Day Off

The Bears QB went with Cole Kmet and several Bears veterans to Wrigley Field to take in Saturday's Cubs game against the Brewers.

Gene Chamberlain

Caleb William, Cole Kmet, several other teammates and Bears officials took in Saturday's Cubs win over the Brewers. / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
It's a good thing Ferris Bueller never had a reception like this at Wrigley Field or principal Rooney probably would have caught him.

Caleb Williams and several Bears teammates on Saturday took in the Cubs and Brewers game at Wrigley Field and were feted with loud fan backing. The new Bears quarterback responded with what is rapidly becoming his trademark: the bear claw.

It was the first appearance Williams made in Chicago at a sporting event but not the first appearance at Wrigley by someone in his draft class. Punter Tory Taylor played at Wrigley Field last year for Iowa against Northwestern. He also had been at Wrigley Field for games.

Williams' excursion included wide receivers Keenan Allen and DJ Moore and offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Nate Davis. Of course, the big-time Cubs fan was there as well, tight end Cole Kmet. He wears the Cubs hat more than he does a Bears hat or helmet.

The Cubs won the game 6-5 over Milwaukee. No one in the Williams entourage caught a foul ball.

Williams, fellow rookies and assorted undrafted free agents and players getting tryouts will take part in the team's two-day rookie camp beginning Friday at Halas Hall.

