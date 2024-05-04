Caleb Williams' Day Off
It's a good thing Ferris Bueller never had a reception like this at Wrigley Field or principal Rooney probably would have caught him.
Caleb Williams and several Bears teammates on Saturday took in the Cubs and Brewers game at Wrigley Field and were feted with loud fan backing. The new Bears quarterback responded with what is rapidly becoming his trademark: the bear claw.
It was the first appearance Williams made in Chicago at a sporting event but not the first appearance at Wrigley by someone in his draft class. Punter Tory Taylor played at Wrigley Field last year for Iowa against Northwestern. He also had been at Wrigley Field for games.
Williams' excursion included wide receivers Keenan Allen and DJ Moore and offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Nate Davis. Of course, the big-time Cubs fan was there as well, tight end Cole Kmet. He wears the Cubs hat more than he does a Bears hat or helmet.
The Cubs won the game 6-5 over Milwaukee. No one in the Williams entourage caught a foul ball.
Williams, fellow rookies and assorted undrafted free agents and players getting tryouts will take part in the team's two-day rookie camp beginning Friday at Halas Hall.
WHEN THE BEARS CAN EXPECT TO HAVE CALEB WILLIAMS SIGNED
WHERE RYAN POLES HAS LEFT THE BEARS NEEDING MORE DEPTH
THE WORST POSSIBLE OPPONENT FOR CALEB WILLIAMS TO FACE IN DEBUT
THE KEY QUALITY BEARS SAW IN CALEB WILLIAMS THAT JUSTIN FIELDS LACKED
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven