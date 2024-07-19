All-NFC North Team: Add Leadership to Jaylon Johnson's Duties
The Bears who report today for the start of training camp are not the Bear who took the field for the season-ending 17-9 loss at Green Bay.
Not even close.
Six starters are different, some removed from the team entirely including quarterback Justin Fields.
One player who has maintained a strong presence and only increased it is Jaylon Johnson. Ranked eighth by ESPN among all cornerbacks following their annual poll of NFL executives, coaches and scouts, Johnson had the fifth-ranking among cornerbacks and 42nd among all players according to Pro Football Focus.
Johnson is now undisputed leader of the Bears secondary based on seniority with the team, although safety Kevin Byard has been in the league longer.
After his big offseason contract, Johnson has insisted the cash won't affect his play one bit. Teammates expect this.
"You can tell he's not letting anything get to him, which I like," safety Jaquan Brisker said. "He has a chip on his shoulder. He wants to be the best, and he doesn't want any comparisons, and that's what I like."
He called this part of the way he operates.
"At the end of the day, I come in here and I work and I'm a good teammate and I take care of the people around me, I'm respectful around the building. None of that changes because of a contra
Johnson tries to build on the four-interception season he had in 2023 now and was named to the All-NFC North team by a vote of NFC NOrth On SI publishers.
Here are the cornerbacks for the All-NFC North team.
On SI All-NFC North Team
Cornerbacks
Jaylon Johnson, Chicago Bears
For someone who had only one career interception before last season, Johnson has come a long way in a short time. Graded as the best cornerback in football last year by Pro Football Focus, he delivered a four-interception season and wound up in the Pro Bowl games, with second-team All-Pro status, a $76 million contract extension, and quickly became a frequent guest on the national podcast circuit.
There is no doubt Johnson does it with his technique, smarts and quickness, rather than straight-line speed. His numbers picked up once he didn’t need to always be a cornerback glued to the other team’s top receiver, the way he was when he used to chase around former Packers receiver Davante Adams during his first two years. Improvement at other secondary positions let Johnson play the ball more than the man and helped his interception total climb.
Johnson is also a physical cornerback in run support when he wants to be, although his missed tackles climbed last year.
-Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
Jaire Alexander, Green Bay Packers
Alexander remains the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history by average annual salary. Now, he needs to play like that again.
Alexander was an All-Pro in 2020 and again in 2022 but had a miserable 2023. He missed nine games due to injuries and a 10th game when he was suspended for being a self-appointed captain (and almost screwing up the opening coin toss) for a late-season game at Carolina.
When Alexander did play, he either didn’t perform to his usual standard because he was banged up or simply disinterested. After picking off five passes in 2022, he had zero in 2023. Only six corners allowed a passer rating worse than Alexander’s 127.4, according to Pro Football Focus. However, he did rise to the occasion during the playoffs with a big-time interception at Dallas and a total of 37 yards allowed in two games.
Alexander called himself “super-motivated” entering this season. After skipping the voluntary practices last year, he was fully engaged this year as the team transitions to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Hafley is going to run a more aggressive defensive system than Joe Barry. Whether that means Alexander will be chasing No. 1 receivers remains to be seen, but the Packers will need Alexander at his playmaking best to make a run at a championship.
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
Brian Branch (Slot), Detroit Lions
The tone for Branch’s rookie season was set in the opener, when he turned the tide of a matchup with the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs with a pick-six. It was the first of several examples showing why the Lions coveted the defensive playmaker in the Draft out of Alabama.
Branch has the ability to play all over the secondary and was primarily the team’s nickel cornerback last year. In that role, he notched three interceptions and seven tackles for loss. His instincts and awareness are off the charts, which allows the Lions some creativity in how they use him.
It’s uncertain exactly what Branch’s role will be, as he missed the spring while recovering from an offseason procedure. Dan Campbell hinted that he may be positioned for more time at safety as part of the Lions’ reshuffled secondary.
Regardless of where he lines up, there’s no question that the talented defender is a blossoming star in the making.
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven