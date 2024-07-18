Mike Valenti Proposes Trade for Lions to Land Matthew Judon
The Detroit Lions do not have many roster holes heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Among the concerns some have is who is going to excel playing opposite of Aidan Hutchinson.
Just before rookies report for training camp, sports radio host Mike Valenti put together a trade proposal that would land a veteran outside linebacker who could aid Aaron Glenn's defense.
New England Patriots OLB Matthew Judon has been rumored to potentially be available on the trade market. The Michigan native is in the final year of his contract and is reportedly frustrated with current contract negotiations.
As a result, the Lions could put together a trade to bring the Grand Valley State product back to Michigan. Judon has been productive throughout his career as a pass-rusher. He managed four sacks in four games last year, and combined for 28 total over the previous two years.
"Last year, he had four games before he got hurt. His numbers were absolutely fine, whether it’s win-rate, pass-rush success rate, all of it. There was not, like, fall off. The year prior, he had 17 sacks. He’s 32 years old," said Valenti. "Now this is where it’s tricky, the Lions would need to trade for him. I have collected all the proposals out there and here’s what I’m comfortable putting out, a fourth-round pick and a sixth-round pick. That’s what it would take next year to get Matthew Judon.”
The popular radio host expressed the contract extension could be similar to what Cam Heyward received from the Steelers.
“Here’s the contract you would need to do. It’s probably in line with the Cam Heyward extension. For a player who's 32, it’s gonna be a two-year deal, call it $28 million flat. Okay? It’s a chunk of change," Valenti explained. "Do the Lions have the money to get something like that done? Yes. Could they manipulate money if they didn’t have money to get something like that done? Yes."
Mike Stone, filling in for co-host Rico Beard, responded, “My answer is simple. It’s yes. And if you want to play the sentimental card, he went to a great high school football program. Ladies and gentlemen, the pride of West Bloomfield. He also played for the Grand Valley State Lakers. He’s here, he’s home, you don’t think he would love to play for the Lions now? I have no idea, I think he would. I don’t think it’s, it’s not like he’s a free agent where he could decide everything, but it would be nice. He’s still really, really good.”
Detroit is among several teams considered to be in contention to win the Super Bowl this year.
Typically, teams entering their Super Bowl window have been more willing to part ways with draft picks for proven players.
“Look, he’s on a terrible team. I can’t speak to whether he’d come here, but do you try? Ultimately, maybe the best way to do this topic and maybe we can just be straight away with it, is it time to (say), 'F them picks?' Recent list that was released of the top 25 players under 25 years old, do you realize the Lions have seven of them," Valeni said. "Do you realize the Lions are on absolute free-roll over the next two years?
"I'm not gonna pound the table on this, I’m not gonna scream and yell, but if you’re asking me, would I pick up the phone, would I see if Judon would take two at 28? Now, if the Patriots get crazy and want more draft compensation than that, I’m backing away.”
