All-NFC North Team: T.J. Edwards' physical style translates in scheme
It's supposed to be Tremaine Edmunds winning NFC North and league-wide accolades but it hasn't worked out this way for the Bears' linebacker corps.
At least this is what's expected of the third highest-paid inside linebacker in the NFL. Instead, the play of veteran T.J. Edward continues to impress even in a year when his tackles total plummeted from 155 to 129 and he finished behind safety Kevin Byard in total stops.
Edwards, winner of the veteran's Brian Piccolo Award, earlier this offseason received a contract extension. He has made it on the On SI All-NFC North Team by tying for the third linebacker spot with Detroit's Alex Anzalone in a vote of On SI NFC North writers.
There was some question earlier this year over how Edwards will be used. There were plans to try him at both weakside and middle linebacker in OTAs to explore his fit in coordinator Dennis Allen's scheme, but an unspecified injury kept him out of most offseason work. It gave rookie Ruben Hyppolite II the chance to play with starters.
Whether that weakside-strong side switch is derailed for now is uncertain.
"I'll do whatever is asked of me," Edwards said when asked about position flips, either part-time or full. "I've played Mike most of my career and then got here and played a little bit of Will–played a lot of Will–and got to understand that. I understand the areas I need to be better at, understand the things I do well. I'm pretty comfortable in both."
Whether Edwards possesses the speed to patrol the middle in this scheme is open to debate. It's not the heavy zone-based pass coverage that Matt Eberflus used, another consideration when making such a switch.
Against the run, it shouldn't matter.
"Up front I think it's an aggressive style, just knowing his defenses in the past and when they've been successful, what their scheme has looked like," Edwards said.
That would fit Edwards. His calling card has been a physical style and that can't help but translate to a new scheme.
He's made 284 tackles, two forced fumbles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions and four fumble recoveries since coming to Chicago in 2023.
Here are the other three linebackers who found their way onto the All-NFC North squad.
Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers
The Packers second-year linebacker made it on the team despite starting only four games and playing in 14 last year. In his 493 plays, he led all rookies with 13 tackles for loss. He became the first NFL player with 10 tackles on special teams and at least 13 TFL since the 2000 season.
"Cooper has elite speed and a nose for the ball," wrote Green Bay Packers On SI's Bill Huber. "The expectation is a year of experience and offseason strength training will make him even more impactful. If Cooper stays healthy and former first-round pick Quay Walker plays like he did down the stretch before a late-season injury, Green Bay could have a formidable pair of every-down linebackers."
Blake Cashman, Minnesota Vikings
All three of Minnesota's losses last year came with Cashman out of the lineup. His value to the Vikings defense was obvious.
"When he missed two games in a four-day span early in the season—a 31-29 loss to Detroit and a Thursday night loss on the road against the Rams—the Vikings were gouged over the middle of the field, where Cashman typically roams, by Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. His impact cannot be understated and he will again be the lynchpin on defense in 2025-26," wrote Minnesota Vikings On SI's Joe Nelson.
Alex Anzalone, Detroit Lions
The veteran made it on ahead of teammate Jack Campbell, as he has moved from being a rotational player to full-time status.
Anzalone had back-to-back seasons over 100 tackles and is a defensive captain but his situation bears watching because he didn't take part in the offseason workouts while waiting for a contract extension.
"His presence in the middle of the defense clearly invigorates the unit, as shown by the team holding Minnesota to nine points in his return from injury in the regular season finale," wrote Detroit Lions On SI's John Maakaron.
