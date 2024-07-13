All-NFC North Team: What Bears Offensive Line Says for Ryan Poles
Ryan Poles came to Chicago saying the Bears were going to "take the North and not give it back."
Poles also came from Kansas City with a reputation for knowing offensive linemen because, after all, he is a former offensive lineman.
In this regard, Poles' first two years have been anything but successful.
You can't take the North when you've got the worst offensive line in the North.
An offensive lineman or two needs to take huge steps forward in order to help the new-look Bears offense more closely resemble modern NFL attacks.
Publishers of On SI websites for NFC North teams voted on a preseason all-NFC North team and the Bears not only failed to land any of the first-team spots, but they only had one offensive lineman who even came close to consideration.
Every single starting Bears offensive line position is manned by a player regarded as worst among starters within the division.
Even highly touted Bears right tackle Darnell Wright polled as the worst starting right tackle in the division, as did left tackle Braxton Jones right guard Nate Davis and whoever they decide will be starting center: fill in the blank.
In this vote of four publishers who cover the teams, the only Bears starting offensive lineman who got close to making first-team at his position was left guard Teven Jenkins, and he finished second. He couldn't beat out another Jenkins -- Packers guard Elgton Jenkins.
And Teven Jenkins might not even be a Chicago Bears lineman after this season, because he still needs a new contract.
The Bears gave up 50 or more sacks each of the last three seasons, although they were one of the best rushing teams in the league.
It's highly probable both of those facts were influenced greatly by having Justin Fields at quarterback. He ran better than almost any quarterback but also held the ball so long deciding when to run or who to pass it to that pass rushers reached him more often.
The Bears are about to find out exactly how good their offensive line really can be with Fields gone, but if you ask the voters in this NFC North poll the answer is obvious.
"We all know what we want out of the season, what we want and expect—the standards of the team," Wright said. "That's a good foundation to have."
BEARS 2024 TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: IS LAST LINE OF DEFENSE IN SAFE HANDS?
BEARS 2024 TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: WILL SHANE WALDRON USE HIS BACKS?
That foundation is a good place for the offensive line to start making strides toward finally having a player who is best at their position in the NFC North.
All-NFC North Offensive Line
C Frank Ragnow, Lions
Despite injuries piling up for the veteran center, Ragnow’s play has not dipped. A second-team All-Pro selection in 2023 and a three-time Pro Bowl selection, he has been the anchor of Detroit’s elite offensive line. The veteran has been key to the Lions’ success in the run game in recent years.
The Arkansas product embodies what Dan Campbell has built culturally within the Lions’ organization. He’s gritty and dominant as a blocker and also displays toughness. In addition to nagging injuries, he played just a week after undergoing knee surgery last season. Detroit has managed this well, allowing him to rest on certain practice days in an effort to maximize his performance. With Jason Kelce retired, Ragnow has a claim to being the best active center in the entire NFL.
RG Kevin Zeitler, Lions
Zeitler is the new face on Detroit’s offensive line this year. The organization brought the veteran in on a one-year contract after the departure of Jonah Jackson. He profiles as a good addition, as he’s seen plenty throughout his 12 NFL seasons.
Having played for Cincinnati, Cleveland and the Giants in addition to his time in Baltimore, Zeitler has experience in a number of different schemes. He should have little trouble playing at a high level for the Lions in 2024.
He’ll be a strong presence in The Lions’ run-oriented offense and put up good numbers in pass-protection last season with the Ravens. In addition to his on-field attributes, the Lions will benefit from adding him to a young group of depth players including Colby Sorsdal, Christian Mahogany and Giovanni Manu.
RT Penei Sewell, Lions
As the first Draft pick in the Brad Holmes era, Sewell has evolved into a franchise cornerstone in his first three NFL seasons. He is viewed as one of the best tackles in the game and earned All-Pro honors for the first time last season. The Oregon product allowed just one sack last season and proved himself as an elite blocker in both the pass and run aspects.
Sewell earned a new contract extension this offseason, placing him among the highest-paid linemen in the league. For all of his blocking success, he also has elite athleticism which allows him to be an impact blocker downfield. Sewell ranked first amongst all tackles in PFF’s run-blocking grade and figures to be at an elite level once again in 2024.
LG Elgton Jenkins, Packers
A second-round pick in 2019, Jenkins earned Pro Bowl honors in 2020 and 2022. He is the poster boy for the Green Bay way of building an offensive line. Jenkins can play here, there and everywhere – he started for David Bakhtiari at left tackle in 2021 and opened 2022 at right tackle.
Left guard is his best position, though. Back home in 2023, he allowed a grand total of zero sacks last season. Among guards, he played the second-most snaps without allowing a sack. In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s on a 26-game streak of not allowing a sack. It wasn’t his best season as a run blocker, though; an early-season knee injury played a role. With a so-so center and a question mark at right guard, the Packers need Jenkins at his best.
LT Christian Darrisaw, Vikings
Penei Sewell is the answer most will give when asked who the best overall offensive lineman in the NFC North is, but the analytics say Darrisaw is the best pass-blocking tackle in the division.
According to Pro Football Focus, Darrisaw was the third-best pass-blocking tackle in the NFL in 2023, trailing only Dallas' Tyron Smith and Tampa Bay All-Pro Tristan Wirfs.
All eyes are on Darrisaw entering training camp as he could be the next Viking to receive a long-term contract extension.
READ ALSO: