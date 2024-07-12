Is Running Back David Montgomery Underrated?
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery is part of an emerging running back tandem with Jahmyr Gibbs that is expected to excel in 2024.
With Gibbs emerging in the second of the half of the 2023 season, it can be sometimes easy to forget the contributions Montgomery made all throughout the season.
“I think that Jahmyr Gibbs gets a lot of the headlines and the flashy stuff just because he’s coming off an awesome rookie year, but yes, there is plenty of room for David Montgomery to have a huge year in 2024," said Christian Booher on the latest Lone Wolves Podcast. "What he’s able to bring in the power-run game, between the tackles, and this isn’t a knock on Jahmyr Gibbs because he can do all that stuff too, but David Montgomery is an established veteran."
Last season, Montgomery paced the Lions in rushing with 1,015 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his five-year career, he has 4,624 yards and 39 rushing touchdowns.
Montgomery was a valuable addition that the Lions made in free agency last season, as he provided a strong bell-cow option. Together, he and Gibbs give Detroit a formidable tandem.
"He showed it, he proved it last year that he’s capable of playing within the Lions’ system and then obviously the Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the entire league. But David Montgomery, his ability to finish off runs when he gets out in that open field," Booher noted. "Everybody knows about his strength and his toughness, but he does have some legitimate burners too. I think that’s something a lot of people might forget about. I think that Montgomery has the opportunity to once again have another big year.”
The latest Lone Wolves podcast also reviews "Receiver" on Netflix, why Brian Branch playing safety can benefit Aaron Glenn's defense and expectations for Alim McNeill and Ifeatu Melifonwu in 2024.
