All Tickets Quickly Disappear for Bears Training Camp
Bears training camp tickets were there one minute, and a few minutes later they were gone with fans on the website getting a message saying tickets were "sold out now. Check back soon."
Check back for what?
The tickets cost fans nothing and were disbursed through Ticketmaster. They became available for the nine open practices at 10 a.m. but shortly after fans received the messages from the website saying the tickets are no longer available.
In the past, the Bears said they allowed only 1,000 per day, although there appeared room for many more than this. There was no limit announced for this year. Whatever that number was, they were rapidly gone.
There are three days when special groups will be allowed at practice, but not the general public.
It's almost enough for fans to long for the days when the would make the pilgrimage to Bourbonnais from 2002-2019, or to Platteville, Wis., from 1984-2001.
In past years, fans who wanted to see a practice but couldn't get in at Halas Hall were able to purchase tickets at a small price to the annual Meijer Chicago Bears Family Fest at Soldier Field, but there is none this year.
BEARS 2024 TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW: GETTING MONTEZ SWEAT SOME HELP
ONE WEEK OUT AND BEARS TOP PICKS REMAIN UNSIGNED ... TIME TO PANIC?
The Soldier Field practice was always held in early August prior to the first Bears preseason game, but the Bears will begin the preseason early this year. Their first game is in just over three weeks, on Aug. 1 at Canton, Ohio against the Houston Texans in the Hall of Fame Game. The Thursday night game precedes the Saturday induction ceremonies, when Bears greats Devin Hester and Steve McMichael will be enshrined.
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven