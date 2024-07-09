One Week Out with Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze Still Unsigned
It's one week until Bears rookies report for training camp and their top two rookies remain unsigned.
With quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Rome Odunze still lacking contracts, the possibility of the "H" word does exist. That is, of course, holdout.
It's still a remote possibility mainly because of the 2011 collective bargaining agreement which basically slots the amount players can receiver.
The two are among seven draft picks still unsigned as of Tuesday, including five first-rounders. Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy (10th) and edge rusher Dallas Turner (17th), and Bengals tackle Amarius Mims (18th) are the other unsigne first-rounders.
In addition, the first two picks of Round 3 remain unsigned. That would be Jets receiver Malachi Corley and Cardinals running back Trey Benson.
The fact Williams is unsigned will naturally lead to angst by some over the predraft discussion about him. His father might be running the show and making demands, it was rumored, or he's representing himself so it's going to be a problem.
These were pretty much shot down by a report from The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler, naming Tony Agnone as an advisor to Williams' camp. Agnone is a longtime certified agent.
The other reason why Williams' unsigned status should surprise no one is four of the last five No. 1 overall picks who were quarterbacks went into July before signing. Bryce Young signed on July 22, Trevor Lawrence on July 5, Joe Burrow on July 28 and Baker Mayfield on July 24.
There is no great history with Poles' administration and first-round negotiation problems. In fact, there is little history period. Darnell Wright is the only first-round pick they made since Poles became GM and he officially signed on May 15 last year.
It's not unusual for a Bears first-round QB to be unsigned this late, regardless of who is heading up personnel. Mitchell Trubisky signed his rookie contract on July 24. This wasn't an issue with Justin Fields, who signed on June 10 in 2021.
Beyond lack of direct representation, the possible holdups on a deal for Williams would most likely be one of two reasons, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Appearing on AM-670's Mully & Haugh, Florio cited the old Roquan Smith reason for holding out as a rookie as a possibility and also when the bonus gets paid. However, he didn't put a lot of stock in either as reasons for no contracts at this point for either player.
The Smith reason for holding out until the middle of August was the possibility of guaranteed money being voided for various reasons, in this specific case over a suspension caused by penalties or actions in games.
The other issue is a direct money matter and it is possible it could be an issue because the Bears have two top-10 picks and might want some of the payment deferred. But this would basically be trying to cheap out. They knew the possible situation when they drafted two players in the top 10. They can and should be willing to pay now.
The fact it's both Williams and Odunze together at this point could indicate the same problem holding up everything. Or it could simply be Odunze wanting to make sure he doesn't get left out of something beyond the slotted cash that a top-10 player might feel entitled to because the team is giving it to the No. 1 pick.
Either way, the situation only represents something to watch until July 16 rolls around. Then it can be regarded as a more serious matter.
And even then, if either misses the three days of rookie work being done at Halas Hall before veterans arrive on July 19, it wouldn't be an issue. Both were heavily involved all offseason and even at a "quarterback school" held the week after June minicamp.
