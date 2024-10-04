Around the NFC North: Bears Finally Join Ground Game Party
Lovie Smith used to love dividing the regular season up into quarters when he was Bears coach.
It kind of makes for a tough math problem when they play 17 games.
This is as close as it gets to a quarter at four games and with two NFC North teams out with byes this week.
What has become obvious so far is that the other teams in the NFC North have come with loaded offenses capable of competing against the best teams in the league, but the Bears came with one still trying to be assembled.
The key to a quick assembly is the running game. It’s also the backbone to each of the other three teams’ offenses in the NFC North. The Packers are second in rushing, the Vikings 14th and the Lions sixth.
Minnesota, with Aaron Jones, Minnesota with its one-two punch of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, and the Packers with Josh Jacobs all have been the alternative the quarterbacks need. Caleb Williams hasn’t had that until last week and the Bears need to see this continue against the Panthers this week.
The Bears should have known the running game would have the same slow start their passing game would, and this would make it all the harder for a rookie QB.
Their running game in the past two years flourished because it was based on Justin Fields running or the threat of it. Take away that threat, and the backs and offensive linemen need to be much more precise with their execution. Defenses no longer had to worry about the quarterback pulling it back and running 60 yards. They could play the Bears running game more honestly.
It takes an adjustment by players on the line and the backs. The fact they’re making this adjustment in a new offense, with a new quarterback, running back, two new wide receivers, a new tight end, a new center and different people on the offensive line than they had planned were factors that could S to a slow start but they don’t need to be the cause for continued struggles.
Progress on offense can continue if they can sustain the ground game.
NFC North On SI Rankings
1. Vikings, 1. Lions, 3. Packers, 4. Bears
Minnesota Vikings (4-0)
Joe Nelson, Minnesota Vikings On SI
Week 5: Bye week
What have we learned from season’s first quarter? Coaching really, really matters. When you look at the best teams in the league, coaches are as noticeable as players. Kevin O'Connell and Brian Flores are among the best 1-2 punches in football and they have the Vikings offense and defense humming. Andy Reid and Steve Spagnuolo in Kansas City have the Chiefs undefeated; Dan Campbell, Ben Johnson and Aaron Gleen have the Lions roaring; and Dan Quinn and Kliff Kingsbury are spurring a surprising Commanders squad. Great coaches are like elevators, and Sam Darnold is going up in Minnesota.
Who is the first-quarter team MVP? Sam Darnold. The guy leads the NFL in touchdown passes (11) and passer rating (118.9). It's easy to credit the supporting cast around him, but let's not forget that he has yet to pay with tight end T.J. Hockenson, Jordan Addison missed two weeks with an ankle injury and Justin Jefferson was knocked out of the 49ers game and wasn't on the field when Darnold drove the Vikings down for a score in clutch time. Side note: a close runner-up in this one is Aaron Jones. He's on pace for 1,972 total yards (rushing and receiving combined). Christian McCaffrey totaled 2,023 total yards last season, so ... pretty good.
Detroit Lions (3-1)
John Maakaron, Detroit Lions On SI
Week 5: Bye week
What have we learned from season’s first quarter? The Detroit defense can be special. Through four games, the run defense has been one of the league’s best. While issues have popped up in the secondary early on, Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch have proven to be a solid safety duo. Offensively, Detroit popped up out of a rut with a 42-point showing in what fans hope will be indicative of the rest of the season.
Who is first-quarter team MVP? Aidan Hutchinson. The third-year pass rusher leads the league in sacks and pressures and was named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for September. He has taken the big step that Aaron Glenn publicly said he hoped he would, and has anchored the defense as a result. With the offense experiencing some inconsistencies through the first four weeks, Hutchinson has been a steady force and takes MVP honors early on.
Green Bay Packers (2-2)
Bill Huber, Green Bay Packers On SI
Week 5: Packers at Rams (3:25 p.m. Sunday)
What have we learned from season’s first quarter? You can never have enough good cornerbacks. Last year, it was Corey Ballentine to the rescue with injuries sidelining Eric Stokes and Jaire Alexander and the team trading Rasul Douglas. In the 31-29 loss to the Vikings that put the Packers two games back in the NFC North, Alexander and Carrington Valentine were out and the defense was filleted by Sam Darnold. The Packers need Alexander and Valentine back ASAP, and they might have to draft a cornerback in the first round in April.
Who is the first-quarter team MVP? Malik Willis. Sure, beating the Colts with Anthony Richardson and the Titans with Will Levis might not be a big ask, but backup quarterbacks – especially young backup quarterbacks – typically are in over their head. Just look at the Dolphins crumbling without Tua Tagovailoa. Willis made just enough plays against Indianapolis and made a bunch of plays against Tennessee to win both games. No doubt being 2-2 is a lot better than 1-3.
Chicago Bears (2-2)
Gene Chamberlain, Chicago Bears On SI
Week 5: Bears vs. Panthers (Noon Sunday, Soldier Field)
What have we learned from season’s first quarter? The Bears offense is going to be a real work in progress and not only because of Caleb Williams being a rookie, although that's the major reason. Bringing in a new starting running back, new center, two new wide receivers, a new tight end and fighting through early offensive line injury issues in a new offensive system set them back at the beginning but getting the running game going as they appear to have done last week will be a major step forward because it can give Williams extra time to throw downfield with play-action.
Who is first-quarter team MVP? Cornerback Jaylon Johnson. It's why he got the $76 million contract. Johnson has a 27.8 passer rating against when targeted, according to Stathead/Pro Football Reference. He has two interceptions, four pass breakups and has once again chased away opposing quarterbacks to begin targeting Tyrique Stevenson on the other side, Kyler Gordon inside or safety Jaquan Brisker. And those DBs are improving as a result of the work. Johnson is the major reason the Bears are second in NFL team passer rating against (69.0).
