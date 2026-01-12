QB injury question looms for next Bears playoff opponent

The Bears know their divisional playoff opponent and there is already an injury issue involved.

They’re facing the fifth-seeded Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field next weekend after the third-seeded Eagles fell Sunday to the sixth-seed 49ers. But Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a finger injury.

While it may not sound like much, it is to Stafford’s throwing hand. His index finger was injured on a throw against the Carolina Panthers in the wild-card round victory on Saturday and it’s uncertain how this affects his status.

The finger was X-rayed and the Rams said there is no structural damage, but Andy Quach of Los Angeles Rams On SI reported the 37-year-old signal caller has a middle-finger dominant grip on his throwing hand and it wouldn’t be as big of an issue as it would be with a passer who used the index finger more.

"It wasn't pleasant. It wasn't great,” Quach reported Stafford as saying after the win over the Panthers. “We'll see what it is. I was obviously able to finish the game and throw it decent. Once the ball's snapped, the adrenaline's pretty good, so we'll hopefully just keep it going."

The finger was bent back when his hand went forward and struck the arm of edge player D.J. Wonnum.

Stafford still threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns in the win over the Panthers. He threw for 4,707 yards this season.

The Bears last faced the Rams in 2024 and won at Soldier Field 24-18 while still being coached by Matt Eberflus and Shane Waldron. Stafford completed 20 of 29 for 224 yards with an interception against them.

Injured again: #Rams QB Matthew Stafford take another big hit on that hand.



This is getting worse. He was down for a minute pic.twitter.com/3lWdCHndNG — FirstDownMedia (@FirstDownMediaa) January 10, 2026

Caleb Williams threw for 157 yards on 17 of 23 with a TD pass in that game, while running back D’Andre Swift ran for 93 yards on 16 carries.

The Rams had some notable injuries going into their wild card game. Guard Kevin Dotson and wide receiver Jordan Whittington missed the game with injurie and their status isn't yet known.

This will be the first visit in postseason by the Rams since the fabled 1985 Bears defeated John Robinson's team with Dieter Brock at quarterback, 24-0, in the NFC Championship Game.

