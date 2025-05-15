Balanced schedule challenges Chicago Bears simply to go over .500
Bears Schedule, 2025
Monday, Sept. 8: Vikings 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 14: At Lions, noon
Sunday, Sept. 21: Cowboys, 3:25 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 28: At Raiders, 3:25 p.m.
BYE
Monday, Oct. 13: At Commanders, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 19: Saints, noon
Sunday, Oct. 26: At Ravens, noon
Sunday, Nov. 2: At Bengals, noon
Sunday, Nov. 9: Giants, noon
Sunday, Nov. 16: At Vikings, noon
Sunday, Nov. 23: Steelers, noon
Friday, Nov. 28: At Eagles, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 7: At Packers, noon
Sunday, Dec. 14: Browns, noon
Saturday, Dec. 20: Packers, TBD
Sunday, Dec. 28: At 49ers, 7:20 p.m.
Sat./Sun., Jan. 3/4: Lions, TBD
Preseason: Miami (weekend of Aug. 7-10, TBD); Bills, Aug.17, 7 p.m.; At Chiefs, Aug. 22, 7:20 p.m.
Balance is the word jumping off the page with the first schedule Ben Johnson faces as Bears coach.
The offense is facing top defenses, yet some of their opponents were questionable defensively last year. The defense confronts some of the top passers, receivers and running backs in the league, yet enough games lack this type of severe task.
The Bears play a tough road schedule, of this there is little doubt, and it's the main reason they've got the second-toughest schedule in the league based on last year's opponents' winning percentage (.571). They'll need to make hay at home and the chance to do it exists because some of their weakest opponents based on last year's schedule come to Soldier Field.
The last eight games include six against playoff teams from 2024, but there are also playoff teams near the beginning, as well. In some cases, the teams who weren't playoff teams last year usually have been; think Dallas and San Francisco.
The specifics
When Johnson and Caleb Williams try to attack defenses this year, they have six games against pass defenses ranked in the top 10, five different teams and the eight-ranked Packers. However, they're playing seven games against pass defenses ranked in the bottom 10 against the pass—surprisingly including the 27th-ranked Baltimore Ravens, 23rd-ranked Pittsburgh Steelers, and also the Lions (31st) and Vikings (29th) twice each. There's a good bet the Lions won't be among the bottom 10 in pass defense this year after getting their players back healthy.
The basis for Ben Johnsons offense is play-action passing and it helps to be able to run effectively if you're going to fake the run and then throw, regardless of what coachspeak you hear. It's not going to be easy. D'Andre Swift and whoever is carrying the ball for Johnson will face eight games against teams ranked in the top seven against the run last year, and the Steelers (11th) and Raiders (12th) weren't far behind. However, they're also going to play four opponents ranked in the bottom seven stopping the run.
Dennis Allen's defense is going to run up against the top two rushers in the league last year, Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, as well as Josh Jacobs (6th) and Aaron Jones (9th) twice each. Christian McCaffrey isn't a bad back, either, and they'll see him in Week 17 if he's healthy.
The Bears prided themselves on pass coverage under Matt Eberflus and the secondary is a strength. It needs to be when they have five games against four of the top five QBs in passer rating -- Lamar Jackson (1st), Jared Goff twice (2nd), Joe Burrow (3rd) and Jalen Hurts (5th). Facing Jayden Daniels (11th), Jordan Love twice (12th) and Brock Purdy (13th) isn't easy, either. The secondary has to stop Brock Bowers, Malik Nabers, Justin Jefferson twice, Cee Dee Lamb, J'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Amon-Ra St. Brown twice. Most teams they'll face come in with a receiver or two who will challenge Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon, Tyrique Stevenson and the safeties.
While it's balanced and difficult overall, if there is softness to the schedule it comes early when five of the first nine didn't make the playoffs last year. Three of those five who didn't make it are coming to Chicago. Dallas, in Week 3, is one of them and can't be expected to be as lame as last year when Dak Prescott was out injured.
When they look like they might have a breather near the middle of the schedule, they're facing the Saints coming off a bye and the next week face the Ravens off a bye.
Toughest stretch
The Bears will be well tested by the time they come to Soldier Field for the second of two games against Johnson's former team. That happens in the finale. They have no more than two straight games against 2024 playoff teams in the season's first half, but in the second half they have a stretch of four straight against last year's playoff teams.
It's going to take Johnson's touch and more to elevate Williams to a level where they're competitive against this balanced and tough schedule.
The difficult of the NFC North makes this the case. Whatever happens around the rest of the league, they're playing six games against high-quality opponents and this ensures whatever happens, there are few lulls.
Maybe getting three out of four at season's end on their own field helps, but they have to be good enough earlier to make those mean something.
Simply getting out of the basement in this division is a real accomplishment.
