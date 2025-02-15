Bears add former member of Saints staff as assistant line coach
The hiring of Bears assistants continues as Kyle DeVan has been hired as an offensive line assistant.
DeVan is joining the staff an assistant under Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar, according to Oregon State University.
DeVan was coaching the offensive line for Oregon State last season and has a connection to the Bears coaching staff through Roushar. He was with the Saints as Roushar’s assistant line coach in the 2015 season.
A former NFL guard for the Jets, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Titans from 2008-2012, DeVan was in 40 regular-season games and had 26 starts. He also started four postseason games for the Colts, including the Super Bowl after the 2009 season.
After his one year as a Saints assistant line coach, DeVan went to Ball State for three years as the line coach, then Arizona for two years, before he was an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2021. He was offensive line coach at Colorado, Charlotte and then went to Oregon State last season.
DeVan replaced Jason Houghtaling, who was assistant line coach last year and has moved on to the New England Patriots as Mike Vrabel's assistant line coach. He had worked for Vrabel in Tennessee.
Bears reported staff
Head coach: Ben Johnson
Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen
Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle
Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Offensive line: Dan Roushar
Offensive line assistant: Kyle DeVan
Quarterbacks: J.T. Barrett
Wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El
Running backs: Eric Bieniemy
Tight ends: Jim Dray
Secondary/defensive pass game coordinator: Al Harris
Defensive line: Bill Johnson
Linebackers: Richard Smith
Defensive backs/nickels: Cannon Matthews
Assistant QBs/receivers: Robbie Picazo
Offensive quality control: Zach Cable
Defensive quality control: Kevin Koch
Defensive quality control: Kenny Norton III
