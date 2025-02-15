Bear Digest

Bears add former member of Saints staff as assistant line coach

Kyle DeVan, who was an assistant for one season under Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar with the Saints, has come to Chicago as O-line assistant coach.

Gene Chamberlain

Kyle DeVan (left) with Steve Sarkisian at USC spring practices.
Kyle DeVan (left) with Steve Sarkisian at USC spring practices. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The hiring of Bears assistants continues as Kyle DeVan has been hired as an offensive line assistant.

DeVan is joining the staff an assistant under Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar, according to Oregon State University.

DeVan was coaching the offensive line for Oregon State last season and has a connection to the Bears coaching staff through Roushar. He was with the Saints as Roushar’s assistant line coach in the 2015 season.

A former NFL guard for the Jets, Colts, Eagles, Redskins and Titans from 2008-2012, DeVan was in 40 regular-season games and had 26 starts. He also started four postseason games for the Colts, including the Super Bowl after the 2009 season.

After his one year as a Saints assistant line coach, DeVan went to Ball State for three years as the line coach, then Arizona for two years, before he was an offensive analyst at Michigan in 2021. He was offensive line coach at Colorado, Charlotte and then went to Oregon State last season.

DeVan replaced Jason Houghtaling, who was assistant line coach last year and has moved on to the New England Patriots as Mike Vrabel's assistant line coach. He had worked for Vrabel in Tennessee.

 Bears reported staff

Head coach: Ben Johnson

Defensive coordinator: Dennis Allen

Offensive coordinator: Declan Doyle

Special teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Offensive line: Dan Roushar

Offensive line assistant: Kyle DeVan

Quarterbacks: J.T. Barrett

Wide receivers: Antwaan Randle El

Running backs: Eric Bieniemy

Tight ends: Jim Dray

Secondary/defensive pass game coordinator: Al Harris

Defensive line: Bill Johnson

Linebackers: Richard Smith

Defensive backs/nickels: Cannon Matthews

Assistant QBs/receivers: Robbie Picazo

Offensive quality control: Zach Cable

Defensive quality control: Kevin Koch

Defensive quality control: Kenny Norton III

