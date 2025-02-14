Bear Digest

Chicago Bears sign former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker

Swayze Bozeman, a former practice squad player who played in every Chiefs postseason game on special teams, has signed with the Bears for 2025.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears safety Tarvarius Moore and linebacker Swayze Bozeman pose following a 2024 preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium. Bozeman has now signed with the Bears. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
It never hurts adding players with Super Bowl experience and the Bears have.

They brought aboard a former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker who played in all three Chiefs 2024-25 postseason games.

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman has agreed to terms with the Bears. Bozeman was a practice squad player for the Chiefs last year who signed as an undrafted free agent in December.

Bozeman, who is 6-foot-1, 224 pounds, had played college ball at Southern Mississippi.

Bozeman is 26 and got in for 53 specilal teams plays in the playoffs. He had 57 regular-season special teams plays and also seven defensive plays and made three tackles.

The Bears are always looking out for special teams additions and depth at linebacker. They finished last season with Noah Sewell and Amen Ogbongbemiga behind the three starters and also have signed practice squad player Carl Jones to a futures contract.

