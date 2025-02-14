Right now, @tankathon has OT Kelvin Banks Jr. falling to The Chicago Bears @ #10.



Banks, who's 6'4, 320lb, is regarded as one of the top tackles in the draft this year.



Allowing 1 sack, 2 QB hits, and 6 hurries in 864 snaps so far this year, would you want him on The Bears? pic.twitter.com/mF6wSeN8T0