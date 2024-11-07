Bears Add Speed and Darrynton Evans to Plug Roster Holes
The Bears added to their depth at cornerback while bringing back a very familiar face.
Cornerback Ameer Speed has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. They have also signed running back Darrynton Evans to his third go-around following Tuesday's trade of Khalil Herbert to Cincinnati for a seventh-round draft pick.
Speed's presence on the roster could be necessary because of the injuries backups Terell Smith and Jaylon Jones are battling. Jones has a shoulder injury and Smith an ankle injury. Jones didn't practice Wednesday and Smith practiced only on a limited basis.
Speed, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound cornerback, was in one game this season already for the Bears after playing eight games last year for the Colts and five for the Patriots in his first NFL season. Essentially, this week becomes a chance for Speed to face his old team. Speed has made nine career tackles.
Evans made 44 carries for 169 yards and one touchdown for the Bears in stints with the team in 2022 and 2023.He has caught eight passes for 82 yards for them. Evans was with the Colts and waived after his contract in Chicago expired after the 2022 season. Then Buffalo had him until the start of the 2023 regular season. He had his contract with Miami's practice squad terminator and signed with the Bears prior to their 40-20 win over Washington.
He was added to be available behind D'Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Travis Homer.
PATRIOTS WHO PRESENT THE BIGGEST PROBLEMS FOR CHICAGO BEARS
ANDREW BILLINGS REQUIRES SURGERY AS BEARS' INJURIES MOUNT
BEARS MID-TERM REPORT CARD: TALE OF UNMET EXPECTATIONS
BEARS AND PATRIOTS TV, RADIO AND BETTING
He made two carries for 16 yards in two games for Miami last year after the Bears waived him Nov. 16, signed again in the offseason with Buffalo and was released Oct. 29 before signing with the Bears.
Evans will need to learn the offense before he can contribute because both of his other Bears stints were with Luke Getsy's offense.
Twitter: BearsOnSI